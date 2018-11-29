Stephen Curry, like any beloved former league MVP, must get mountains of fan mail. But one recent letter caught the attention of the Golden State Warriors star.

For one thing, the writer was a 9-year-old girl. For another, she has the same name, Riley, as Curry’s irrepressible 6-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three kids.

It seems that this fan, 9-year-old Riley Morrison, was not happy to learn that Under Armour’s Curry 5 sneakers were not available for girls — or at least weren’t listed on the girls' section of Under Armour’s website. Morrison was just starting a new basketball season, she wrote to Curry, and she wanted to wear his signature shoe.

“I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all-girls basketball camp,” she wrote in a letter her father shared on social media. “I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5s too.”

My daughter’s letter to Steph Curry. Her way of attempting to make a difference. Proud of her. #girlshooptoo #kicks... Posted by Chris Morrison on Monday, November 19, 2018

“I wanted to write the letter because it seems unfair that the shoes are only in the boys’ section and not in the girls’ section,” Riley Morrison later told Teen Vogue. “I wanted to help make things equal for all girls, because girls play basketball, too."

Her note prompted a response from Curry, who is also the father of a 3-year-old daughter, Ryan, and a son, Canon, born over the summer. The problem, he said, was being quickly addressed. He tweeted his full answer Thursday morning, writing “Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you.”

“Hey Riley, I appreciate your concern and have spent the last 2 days talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issue,” Curry wrote in his response. “Unfortunately, we have labeled smaller sizes as ‘boys’ on the website. We are correcting this NOW!

“I want to make sure you can wear my kicks proudly — so I am going to send you a pair of Curry 5s now AND you’ll be one of the first kids to get the Curry 6, Lastly, we have something special in the works for International Women’s Day on March 8th and I want you to celebrate with me! More to come on that, but plan to be in Oakland that night! All the best!"

Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you. #MoreToCome pic.twitter.com/UBoTklvwhg — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2018

Curry also included a “#Ruinthegame” hashtag, a phrase directed at those who say the Warriors, dominant with three championships in the last four NBA seasons, have ruined the game. Judging by Riley Morrison’s letter, that isn’t a unanimous sentiment.

Morrison’s father Chris, a firefighter and paramedic at the Napa Fire Department who often goes to Warriors games with his daughter, seemed surprised by his little girl’s sudden fame.

“So cool how our baby girl is having such a big impact,” he wrote Thursday on Facebook. “Thank you all for sharing and all your support. Go Riley!!!!”

