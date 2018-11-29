

Jeff Brohm has gone 13-12 in two seasons at Purdue, which went 9-39 over the previous four years. (Michael Conroy/Associated Press)

The Louisville-area high school that Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm attended as a teenager announced Wednesday that it was canceling Thursday classes, after it was notified by police of an threat. According to the school, the threat was related to Brohm’s decision to remain in his current position, rather than accept an offer to take over the football program at the University of Louisville.

Classes are canceled on Thursday, Nov. 29. https://t.co/NN4FxJ31Se — Trinity High School (@GoRocks) November 29, 2018

Brohm’s decision came as a major disappointment for Louisville and many of its fans, who saw his possible return as a near-ideal scenario, following the school’s firing of Bobby Petrino earlier this month. Petrino was dismissed after the Cardinals started this season 2-8, ending his second stint at Louisville, where he went 77-35 overall.

“While going home was very appealing and meaningful to me, the timing was not ideal,” Brohm said Wednesday in a statement (via the Louisville Courier-Journal). “I believe that remaining at Purdue is the right thing to do, and I am excited for the challenges ahead.”

Brohm, 47, was born and raised in Louisville, had a standout career at Trinity and went on to play quarterback for the Cardinals from 1989 to 1993. After seven years in the NFL and a brief stint in the XFL, he became an assistant under Petrino at Louisville, spending eight seasons there before moving on to opportunities at other schools and eventually becoming head coach of Western Kentucky in 2013.

Brohm led the Hilltoppers to a 30-10 record and three bowl wins in as many seasons, then took over a struggling Purdue program in 2016. The Boilermakers, who were 9-39 over the previous four seasons, have gone 13-12 under Brohm, including a bowl win last season and 49-20 win over then-No. 2 Ohio State in October.

According to the Courier-Journal, Brohm was considered likely by Louisville staffers to take over their program, with some recruits to the school being given the impression that would happen. Yahoo Sports reported that, as of Tuesday evening, Purdue was “was “preparing to put a search for a new coach in motion.”

Brohm, though, said that following “intense and thorough discussion,” he decided it was “important to finish the building process we have begun and honor the commitment I made to our football program, players and recruits” at Purdue.

“As a former Cardinal player and coach, I want nothing but the best for the University of Louisville,” Brohm added, thanking the Cardinals Athletic Director Vince Tyra and other officials for “reaching out and expressing their interest in me.”

“While Jeff and I had a terrific conversation about the future of the University of Louisville football program and how he could play a role in our success, it was clear that his heart and mind were still with fulfilling his commitment to Purdue,” Tyra said in a statement. “As a Cardinal alumnus, Jeff has accomplished a great deal as a player and as a coach. We wish him the best going forward except when we may meet on the field of play.”

The threat to Trinity is still under investigation. According to Louisville’s WDRB, St. Matthews (Ky.) police said a threat was made on Twitter to burn the school down.

