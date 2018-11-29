

LeBron James won two Olympic gold medals Coach Mike Krzyzewski when he was the head coach for Team USA. (Kim Klement/USA Today Sports)

LeBron James famously never played college ball, jumping straight from high school to the NBA a couple of years before the league changed its rules on draft eligibility. But there appears to be a college team for which James would love to see his oldest son play, and let’s just say it’s a school that already hardly lacks for high-profile recruits.

That would be Duke, which currently boasts the likes of Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett. And if the Lakers superstar has his druthers a few years from now, it appears that he’d like to see LeBron James Jr. playing in front of the “Crazies” at Cameron Indoor Stadium, too.

That’s at least the very strong suggestion James made in a comment on an ESPN Instagram post, which showed Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski telling Blue Devils fans to “just cut it out,” in terms of expressing dissatisfaction with the fact that his massively talented squad happened to lose a game.

“My kid [Barrett] wasn’t playing hero ball. He was playing winner’s ball. If you don’t like following him, then don’t follow us,” Krzyzewski said. “I’ll go to war with my guys.”

In his comment, James said, “Big FACTS! Love Coach K! The absolute BEST!"

“Hope he’s still at the helm when my boy comes up,” he added.

LeBron is a big fan of Coach K dialing down the hype on his talented Duke team 👀 pic.twitter.com/MEosYYSDW5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2018

By “my boy,” James was clearly referring to his oldest son, who is a highly regarded basketball prospect currently in the eighth grade. Listed as a five-star recruit by Rivals.com, LeBron James Jr., or “Bronny,” reportedly got scholarship offers from Duke and Kentucky when he was as young as 11 (he’s now 14).

More recently, games involving Bronny’s AAU squad led to overflow crowds and some unruly scenes, and earlier this month, the teenager caused a stir by posting a photo of himself in Blue Devils gear. He and his teammates had visited the school in July, meeting Williamson before the freshman sensation began dunking all over his hapless college competitors.

James, of course, has extensive experience with Krzyzewski; the latter coached Team USA from 2005 through the 2016 Olympics. He and James helped the United States win two gold medals, and the four-time NBA MVP has heaped praise on the coach in the past.

If Bronny also wants to play for Krzyzewski, the 71-year-old coach is going to have to delay retirement for a few more years, because the 6-1 prospect is a member of the Class of 2023. By that point, the NBA may well have done away with the so-called “one-and-done” rule, so there might even be a like-father-like-son situation in which Bronny makes his own leap directly to the pros.

If that were to be the case, James might be disappointed not to see his oldest boy suit up for the Blue Devils, but it might help him achieve an even more compelling goal: playing alongside his son on an NBA team. James said Tuesday that such a scenario “would be an unbelievable moment for not only myself but for my family, for everybody.”

