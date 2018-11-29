After 12 weeks of the NFL regular season, we’re finally at the point where some teams can start thinking about the playoffs while others are on the verge of a long, cold winter.
Thanks to Joe Ferreira and NFL Playoff Scenarios for doing what they do.
CURRENT AFC PLAYOFF FIELD
1. Kansas City (9-2)
2. New England (8-3, owns tiebreaker over Houston via head-to-head win on Sept. 9)
3. Houston (8-3)
4. Pittsburgh (7-3-1)
5. Chargers (8-3)
6. Ravens (6-5, owns tiebreaker over 6-5 Colts via better conference record)
AFC CLINCHING SCENARIO
Chiefs: Kansas City will clinch a playoff spot if it beats the Raiders and one of the following happens:
— Dolphins loss/tie, Colts loss, Texans loss, Titans loss/tie.
— Dolphins loss/tie, Colts loss, Texans loss/tie, Bengals loss/tie, Ravens loss/tie.
— Dolphins loss/tie, Colts loss, Texans loss/tie, Ravens loss, Chargers loss.
AFC ELIMINATION SCENARIOS
Bills: Buffalo will be eliminated from AFC East title contention with a loss combined with a Patriots win/tie, or a tie combined with a Patriots win.
Jets: New York will be eliminated from AFC playoff contention with a loss combined with wins by the Ravens, Browns and Bengals.
Browns: Cleveland will be eliminated from AFC North title contention with a loss combined with a Steelers win and a Bengals loss.
Jaguars: Jacksonville will be eliminated from AFC South title contention with a loss/tie or a Texans win/tie. The Jaguars will be eliminated from AFC playoff contention with a loss.
Broncos: Denver will be eliminated from AFC West title contention with a loss, or a tie and a Chiefs tie, or a tie and a Chargers win, or a Chiefs win.
Raiders: Oakland, which already cannot win the AFC West, will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss. There are a few other, more complicated scenarios, too.
CURRENT NFC PLAYOFF FIELD
1. New Orleans (10-1, owns tiebreaker over Los Angeles via head-to-head win on Nov. 4)
2. Los Angeles (10-1)
3. Chicago (8-3)
4. Dallas (6-5, owns NFC East tiebreaker over Washington via better division record)
5. Minnesota (6-4-1)
6. Washington (6-5)
NFC CLINCHING SCENARIOS
Saints: New Orleans will clinch the NFC South title with a win combined with a Panthers loss/tie, or a tie and a Panthers loss. The Saints will clinch a playoff berth if they tie the Cowboys and one of the following happens:
— Redskins loss and Seahawks loss.
— Redskins loss and Vikings loss.
— Redskins loss, Seahawks tie, Vikings tie.
Rams: Los Angeles will clinch the NFC West title with a win, or a Seahawks loss, or a tie combined with a Seahawks tie. The Rams will clinch a playoff berth if they tie the Lions and one of the following happens:
— Cowboys loss, Panthers loss.
— Cowboys loss, Vikings loss/tie.
— Redskins loss, Panthers loss.
— Redskins loss, Vikings loss/tie.
— Panthers loss, Vikings loss/tie.
NFC ELIMINATION SCENARIOS
Giants: New York will be eliminated from NFC East title contention with a loss. It will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss combined with a number of other results.
Packers: Green Bay will be eliminated from NFC North title contention with loss combined with a Bears win, or a loss combined with a Bears tie and a Vikings win.
Lions: Detroit will be eliminated from NFC North title contention with a loss, or a Bears win, or a tie combined with a Bears tie, or a tie combined with a Vikings win and a Packers loss/tie.
Panthers: Carolina will be eliminated from NFC South title contention with a loss and a Saints win/tie, or a tie and a Saints win.
Seahawks: Seattle will be eliminated from NFC West title contention with a loss, or a Rams win, or a tie combined with a Rams tie.
Cardinals: Arizona, which already cannot win the NFC West, will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss.
49ers: San Francisco, which already cannot win the NFC West, will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss. (There are a handful of more complicated scenarios for both San Francisco and Arizona, too.)
Read More:
‘I speak my mind’: Baker Mayfield doesn’t regret calling Hue Jackson ‘fake’
‘Touchdown confirmed’: Upon further review, NASA engineers’ NFL-inspired touchdown dance is the best
Leonard Fournette will miss Colts game after his one-game suspension for ugly fight is upheld