

Drew Brees and the Saints are on the verge of a playoff berth. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

After 12 weeks of the NFL regular season, we’re finally at the point where some teams can start thinking about the playoffs while others are on the verge of a long, cold winter.

Thanks to Joe Ferreira and NFL Playoff Scenarios for doing what they do.

CURRENT AFC PLAYOFF FIELD

1. Kansas City (9-2)

2. New England (8-3, owns tiebreaker over Houston via head-to-head win on Sept. 9)

3. Houston (8-3)

4. Pittsburgh (7-3-1)

5. Chargers (8-3)

6. Ravens (6-5, owns tiebreaker over 6-5 Colts via better conference record)

AFC CLINCHING SCENARIO

Chiefs: Kansas City will clinch a playoff spot if it beats the Raiders and one of the following happens:

— Dolphins loss/tie, Colts loss, Texans loss, Titans loss/tie.

— Dolphins loss/tie, Colts loss, Texans loss/tie, Bengals loss/tie, Ravens loss/tie.

— Dolphins loss/tie, Colts loss, Texans loss/tie, Ravens loss, Chargers loss.

AFC ELIMINATION SCENARIOS

Bills: Buffalo will be eliminated from AFC East title contention with a loss combined with a Patriots win/tie, or a tie combined with a Patriots win.

Jets: New York will be eliminated from AFC playoff contention with a loss combined with wins by the Ravens, Browns and Bengals.

Browns: Cleveland will be eliminated from AFC North title contention with a loss combined with a Steelers win and a Bengals loss.

Jaguars: Jacksonville will be eliminated from AFC South title contention with a loss/tie or a Texans win/tie. The Jaguars will be eliminated from AFC playoff contention with a loss.

Broncos: Denver will be eliminated from AFC West title contention with a loss, or a tie and a Chiefs tie, or a tie and a Chargers win, or a Chiefs win.

Raiders: Oakland, which already cannot win the AFC West, will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss. There are a few other, more complicated scenarios, too.

CURRENT NFC PLAYOFF FIELD

1. New Orleans (10-1, owns tiebreaker over Los Angeles via head-to-head win on Nov. 4)

2. Los Angeles (10-1)

3. Chicago (8-3)

4. Dallas (6-5, owns NFC East tiebreaker over Washington via better division record)

5. Minnesota (6-4-1)

6. Washington (6-5)

NFC CLINCHING SCENARIOS

Saints: New Orleans will clinch the NFC South title with a win combined with a Panthers loss/tie, or a tie and a Panthers loss. The Saints will clinch a playoff berth if they tie the Cowboys and one of the following happens:

— Redskins loss and Seahawks loss.

— Redskins loss and Vikings loss.

— Redskins loss, Seahawks tie, Vikings tie.

Rams: Los Angeles will clinch the NFC West title with a win, or a Seahawks loss, or a tie combined with a Seahawks tie. The Rams will clinch a playoff berth if they tie the Lions and one of the following happens:

— Cowboys loss, Panthers loss.

— Cowboys loss, Vikings loss/tie.

— Redskins loss, Panthers loss.

— Redskins loss, Vikings loss/tie.

— Panthers loss, Vikings loss/tie.

NFC ELIMINATION SCENARIOS

Giants: New York will be eliminated from NFC East title contention with a loss. It will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss combined with a number of other results.

Packers: Green Bay will be eliminated from NFC North title contention with loss combined with a Bears win, or a loss combined with a Bears tie and a Vikings win.

Lions: Detroit will be eliminated from NFC North title contention with a loss, or a Bears win, or a tie combined with a Bears tie, or a tie combined with a Vikings win and a Packers loss/tie.

Panthers: Carolina will be eliminated from NFC South title contention with a loss and a Saints win/tie, or a tie and a Saints win.

Seahawks: Seattle will be eliminated from NFC West title contention with a loss, or a Rams win, or a tie combined with a Rams tie.

Cardinals: Arizona, which already cannot win the NFC West, will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss.

49ers: San Francisco, which already cannot win the NFC West, will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss. (There are a handful of more complicated scenarios for both San Francisco and Arizona, too.)

