Thanks to the eminently reasonable minds on the U.S. Supreme Court, sports gambling is now allowed in any state that wants to pursue it, and so far New Jersey, Delaware, West Virginia and Mississippi have joined Nevada in offering the enterprise in full. More people will be rushing to the windows as college football season gets into full swing, and we’re here to help — hopefully! — with a few things to keep in mind.

For starters, consider that trends should not be considered predictive, especially considering college football’s constant turnover, and anyone who blindly places a bet solely because of them is unlikely to come out ahead. Think of them merely as something to consider as you go about making your picks.

The point spreads you’ll see below were taken Thursday from the consensus lines at VegasInsider.com. Historic point spreads provided by Covers.com. All times Eastern.

Dog day?

Going off recent results, there could be a bunch of underdogs who are worth a look in this weekend’s conference title games.

(H/t: ESPN’s Chris Fallica)

Pac-12 championship

Washington (-5.5) vs. Utah

Friday, 8 p.m. (Fox)

The Utes are 13-5-1 ATS with eight straight-up wins as an underdog since the start of the 2014 season (1-1 this season). The Huskies are 3-9 ATS overall and 1-7 ATS as a favorite in conference play this season (though the lone spread win against Pac-12 opposition was a 21-7 victory over Utah as a four-point favorite on Sept. 15).

[With Brohm staying at Purdue, where will coaching carousel turn next?]

Utah lost starting quarterback Tyler Huntley and 1,000-yard rusher Zack Moss to season-ending injuries within a few days of each other in early November. But with Jason Shelley and Armand Shyne ably filling in, the Utes won their final three games, failing to cover the spread only in their season-ending rivalry game against BYU (when their Pac-12 title game appearance already had been secured).

Big 12 championship

Oklahoma (-8) vs. Texas

Saturday, noon

Texas Coach Tom Herman has been an underdog 14 times in his career. His teams have gone 12-1-1 ATS and won nine of those games outright. Against the Sooners, he’s 3-0 ATS and 2-1 straight-up, including a 48-45 win as a seven-point underdog earlier this season.

More food for thought: Each of the past five games in the Oklahoma-Texas series have been decided by seven points or less and the Longhorns have covered the last six Red River Rivalry meetings (all as an underdog). Texas’s three losses this season have come by a combined nine points, and two of them were against teams — Oklahoma State and West Virginia — that have similarly potent offenses as Oklahoma’s (though the Sooners may have taken things to another level this year).

Big Ten championship

Ohio State (-14) vs. Northwestern

Saturday, 8 p.m. (Fox)

The Wildcats are big underdogs to the Buckeyes, and they probably wouldn’t have it any other way. Northwestern is:

— 12-3 ATS with nine outright wins in its last 15 games as an underdog.

— 10-1 ATS with seven outright wins in its last 11 games as a double-digit underdog.

— 7-0 ATS with six outright wins, including two as a double-digit underdog, in its last seven games as an underdog in Big Ten play.

This season, the Wildcats have gone 6-0-1 ATS as an underdog, winning outright against Purdue (as a one-point underdog), Michigan State (as a 10.5-point underdog), Wisconsin (as a 3.5-point underdog), Iowa (as a 10-point underdog) and Minnesota (as a three-point underdog). Three of those games were on the road. They lost by three to Michigan as a 15.5-point underdog in a game they led until just four minutes remained.

The Buckeyes might be a tougher matchup. Ohio State’s big bugaboo this season has been stopping explosive plays: Defensively, it ranks 119th nationally in Bill Connelly’s IsoPPP metric, a measure of how successful teams are at either creating or stopping explosive plays. One only has to go back to the Buckeyes' skin-of-their-teeth win over Maryland on Nov. 17 to see this in action: The Terps scored on touchdown runs of 81 and 75 yards in the first quarter and tacked on two other offensive touchdowns of at least 16 yards as the game wore on.

But Northwestern’s offense can be charitably described as “poky”: It ranks 125th out of 128 teams in IsoPPP, meaning Ohio State may have less of a worry in that department. Northwestern’s success on offense, such as it is, relies upon creating manageable third-down situations to keep the ball moving, but Ohio State may have the edge there, too: 56.6 percent of the third downs its defense has faced this year have been third-and-long situations (ranking 19th nationally) and only 8.2 percent have been third-and-short situations (30th in the country). The Wildcats have been successful on just 21.3 percent of their third-and-long situations (103rd nationally), compared with 82.1 percent on third and short (36th nationally).

But there’s another factor that could come into play, and it has nothing to do with stats. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET, eight hours after Oklahoma faces Texas in the Big 12 title game and four hours after the SEC championship between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Georgia. Let’s just say the No. 5 Sooners — one spot ahead of Ohio State in the CFP rankings — beat the Longhorns. This would likely doom the Buckeyes' chances of making the playoff no matter what happens in the SEC game (Alabama wins, and a victorious, one-loss Oklahoma moves past two-loss Georgia into the top four; the Bulldogs win, and both they and the Crimson Tide are likely in at the expense of both Oklahoma and Ohio State).

The Buckeyes' motivation could be completely sapped before the game even kicks off.

Mountain West championship

Fresno State (+2.5) at Boise State

Saturday, 7:45 p.m. (ESPN)

With Jeff Tedford at the helm, the Bulldogs are 7-1 ATS with four outright wins as an underdog (4-0 ATS, 3-1 straight-up as an underdog against Mountain West teams).

Fresno State was one of the more reliable bets in the country through early November, starting the season 8-0-1 ATS and covering the number by an average of 15.25 points in those ATS wins. But the Bulldogs went 0-3 ATS to close the season, including a 24-17 loss at Boise State as a 2.5-point favorite on Nov. 9.

WEATHER REPORT

Keep tabs on the forecast to see if scoring in these games could be affected by the weather.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State, noon Saturday (58.5 o/u): rain

Akron at South Carolina, noon Saturday (56): rain

Marshall at Virginia Tech, noon Saturday (51): rain

UAB at Middle Tennessee, 1:30 p.m. Saturday (44.5): thunderstorms, wind

Stanford at California, 3 p.m. Saturday (47): wind

Pittsburgh vs. Clemson in Charlotte, 8 p.m. Saturday (52.2): rain

