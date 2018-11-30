

Friday

Time Game TV 7 MAC championship: Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo ESPN2 8 Pac-12 championship: No. 17 Utah at No. 11 Washington Fox

Buffalo hasn’t been to the MAC title game since 2008, but one has to think Coach Lance Leipold will have the Bulls ready for their game against Northern Illinois in Detroit. He’s fully versed in postseason play, having led Wisconsin-Whitewater to six Division III titles in eight seasons. The Huskies, meanwhile, have played in this game eight times and won three of them. They’ve also beaten Buffalo 11 straight times, 10 of them as MAC foes. The question, then, is whether Northern Illinois’s stout defense (especially against the run) can compensate for its gimpy offense: It failed to score more than 21 points in each of its five losses, registering single digits in three of them. ...

The Pac-12 won’t have a team in the playoff for the second straight season and for the third time in its five-year existence, a fact that will only fuel the hand-wringing about the conference’s direction by those who care about it. Then, this week, the Oregonian’s Mark Canzano published a story that detailed just how misguided the conference has become: It’s spending a fortune on pricey San Francisco office space and paying Commissioner Larry Scott far more than other conference leaders, all with negligible returns in terms of football and financial success (raise your hand if you’ve ever watched one second of the Pac-12 Network). All this is to say the stakes for Utah-Washington in the Pac-12 title game in Santa Clara, Calif., seem decidedly low, even lower than usual.

Saturday

Time Game TV Noon Big 12 championship: No. 14 Texas vs. No. 5 Oklahoma ABC Noon Sun Belt championship: Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State ESPN Noon Akron at South Carolina SEC Network 1:30 Conference USA championship: UAB at Middle Tennessee CBS Sports Network 3 Stanford at California Pac-12 Network 3:30 American Athletic Conference championship: Memphis at No. 8 Central Florida ABC 4 SEC championship: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Georgia CBS 7:45 Mountain West championship: No. 25 Fresno State at No. 22 Boise State ESPN 8 ACC championship: No. 2 Clemson vs. Pittsburgh ABC 8 Big Ten championship: No. 21 Northwestern vs. No. 6 Ohio State Fox

Much has been made of Oklahoma’s terrible defense heading into the Sooners' rematch with Texas in the Big 12 title game, and for good reason: Oklahoma fired defensive coordinator Mike Stoops after giving up 48 points to the Longhorns in the teams' first meeting on Oct. 6, yet it surrendered at least 40 points in each of its last four games. The Sooners' offense was able to compensate for that in each of those four, all wins, and is averaging 8.9 yards per play this season, which would top the NCAA record of 8.6 set by Hawaii in 2006. It’s also giving up six yards per play, which ranks 103rd nationally and gives it a net yards per play of 2.9. That still dwarfs Texas, which is averaging 5.5 yards per play but giving up 5.6 yards per play, a net of minus-0.1. ...

Since losing by 20 at LSU on Oct. 13, no one has been able to stay close with Georgia. The Bulldogs won their last five games by 19, 17, 17, 39 and 24 points, and the first three games were against respectable SEC opposition in Florida, Kentucky (on the road) and Auburn. But there’s “respectable SEC opposition,” and then there’s Alabama, whose most arduous game this season was a 22-point win over Texas A&M on Sept. 22. The Crimson Tide has trailed for all of three snaps and 70 seconds this season (when Mississippi scored on a 75-yard pass on its first play). About the only edge held by the Bulldogs entering their game against Alabama is on special teams: Georgia ranks 10th nationally in special teams S&P+ rating, a measure of efficiency in the kicking, punting and return games, while Alabama ranks 92nd. Georgia’s best hope may be that it can keep it close enough that that comes into play. ...

Clemson has lost only four games since the start of the 2015 season, and one of them was to Pittsburgh (a baffling home defeat during the Tigers' run to the 2016 national championship). There’s little reason to think it’s going to happen Saturday night in the ACC title game. The Panthers' success this season lies in its rushing attack, which ranks 12th nationally in terms of S&P+ and sixth in terms of explosiveness. But Clemson’s rush defense ranks first in both categories, probably negating any edge Pittsburgh might have, and the Panthers managed just 69 rushing yards in last weekend’s 24-3 loss to Miami. ...

Northwestern lost to four-win Akron this season. It had only 136 plays gain at least 10 yards, the worst among Power Five teams not named Rutgers, and averaged just 4.7 yards per play, again exceeding only the Scarlet Knights in terms of the nation’s so-called elite programs (all noted by Eleven Warriors). Losing to the Zips and putting up Rutgers-esque stats usually is cause for rending of garments, but somehow the Wildcats clawed their way to a Big Ten title-game matchup with Ohio State. What kind of opponent Northwestern gets remains to be seen. Will it be the Buckeyes who clobbered Michigan last weekend or the Buckeyes who got blown out by six-win Purdue, eked out a win at home over bowl-less Nebraska and needed a whole lot of luck to beat similarly bowl-less Maryland in mid-November?

