

Performer and Toronto Raptors fan Drake watches the team play the Golden State Warriors on Thursday in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Kevin Durant went off (again) Thursday night in Toronto with 51 points, his third game in a row with more than 40 and fourth in a row with more than 30.

And still, Durant’s Golden State Warriors fell to Toronto in what could have been a preview of the NBA Finals, with the Raptors atop the Eastern Conference and the Warriors now going on half a decade dominating the West.

That sent the game’s most noteworthy spectator, music mogul Drake, home happy. Because even though Durant claimed in 2016, “I don’t give a damn about no Drake Night,” his performance Thursday proved otherwise.

His buzzer beater from Ottawa to end the third quarter had Drake slaw jawed into the commercial break.

And then there’s this dunk that put Durant over 40 points. See Drake in the background chirping at him as the Warriors run back on defense.

3 straight games of 40+ points for KD 👏 pic.twitter.com/yAsSD7kgBc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 30, 2018

And Durant trying to, well, get up in Drake’s chest during a break in the action.

KD gave Drake a purple nurple 🤣 pic.twitter.com/V07HEnpOrT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 30, 2018

And after the game, Durant handed over his jersey.

KD gives Drake the jersey off his back 💯 pic.twitter.com/qsWEL7la3L — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 30, 2018

“He talks a lot of trash over there on that sideline,” Durant said afterward, “so any time I can throw it back in his face is definitely a win for me.”

And in recent years, Durant has been able to do just that. In 2016, during the game when he declared he was indifferent to Drake Night, Durant scored 30 points, with nine rebounds and six assists. The Warriors won by six. During the next meeting in Toronto in January 2018, a two-point Warriors win, Durant had 25 points (and this gloriously bricked dunk attempt).

This season, Durant is putting up MVP-style numbers, averaging 30.1 points per game with seven double-doubles. He’s carrying the Warriors as Stephen Curry works his way back from injury. He’s already got teams salivating over him when he’ll be a free agent in 2020, a full season and a half from now.

And he clearly ups his game when Drake is in the building.

Read more from The Post:

River Plate-Boca Juniors match moved to Madrid after bus attack in Buenos Aires

Wizards’ Dwight Howard will have surgery for gluteal injury Friday in L.A.

Barry Svrluga: Redskins ignore Colin Kaepernick, sign Reuben Foster and remind us of who they are

‘We’ll deal with the outcry': Jay Gruden addresses the Redskins' Reuben Foster decision