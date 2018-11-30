

LeBron James has had the ball in his hands more since Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo was injured. (Jake Roth/USA Today Sports)

Magic Johnson denied a recent report that LeBron James is ignoring the play calls of Lakers Coach Luke Walton and “runs the play he prefers.” The team president and Basketball Hall of Famer also claimed that he structured Los Angeles with “a lot of ballhandlers” so that it wouldn’t be “Cleveland all over again.”

Speaking Thursday on SiriusXM Radio, Johnson was responding to a report by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst published the day before. In it, James was described as responding to point guard Rajon Rondo’s injury by reverting more to the controlling, ball-dominant style he employed to great success while with the Cavaliers — and with increasingly positive results for the Lakers, who had gotten off to a slow start.

Windhorst wrote that he spoke with NBA scouts, who claimed that when James has been running the Lakers' offense, “he rarely looks toward the bench to receive play calls” from Walton. “Even when he has seen them, the scouts say, he ignores them and runs the play he prefers,” Windhorst wrote, adding that “Walton has adjusted, and now when James is running the show, Walton will typically just let him call the game.”

“Brian got it wrong,” Johnson said Thursday (via Yahoo Sports). “This is all about making sure that they can say something on ESPN and everybody can just talk.

"We have a system that the ball moves around, a lot of pick-and-roll plays. If you watch us play, the ball is not in LeBron James’ hands all of the time. It can’t be, because you want to pass it around, you want to get into your pick-and-roll plays.

“But hey, we’re the Lakers,” he continued. “People are going to be talking about us. But that’s not how it’s going right now.”

During James’s second stint in Cleveland, when he led the team to the NBA Finals in four straight seasons while helping win its first NBA title, he was surrounded with shooters who could spot up at the three-point line and wait for him to break down a defense and find them with the ball. After he committed this summer to the Lakers, though, they took a different approach, bringing in veterans such as Rondo and Lance Stephenson to augment a young core featuring Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball and Jason Hart.

While that group offered versatility and an expectation of playing better defense than the notoriously porous Cavs, it notably appeared to lack outside shooting; in other words, Johnson seemed to be deliberately moving away from what had worked so well for James for so many years. However, as he emphasized in his radio appearance, the intended trade-off was to reduce James’s workload and keep him relatively fresh in his age-34 season, particularly after a final Cleveland campaign in which the four-time NBA MVP played all 82 games for the first time in his career and led the NBA in average minutes for the second straight year.

“We are trying to make sure that we watch his minutes, but also that we don’t run everything through him because now it is Cleveland all over again, and we don’t want that,” Johnson said (via ESPN). “We want to get up and down.”

Johnson added that his team was “trying to make sure we don’t overplay” James, saying “We’ve got a lot of ballhandlers, so we feel we won’t overuse him in terms of his ballhandling and also every play has to run through him. I think we’ve got proven scorers — Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram . . . and then when you have two point guards like Ball and Rondo, we don’t have to have LeBron having the ball in his hands all the time.”

Indeed, since Rondo suffered a hand injury in mid-November that required surgery, keeping him out for several weeks, James’s minutes have actually decreased slightly, from an average of 35.0 per game to 34.2, both well below the career mark of 38.8 he brought into this season. However, Windhorst pointed out in his report that in the veteran point guard’s absence, James has been handling the ball more and his scoring has increased.

In a Lakers win Thursday night over the Pacers, James played 38 minutes and led all players with 38 points and seven assists. along with tying a team high with nine rebounds. After the game, Walton called James’s effort “spectacular,” and said, “He’s always going to have a lot of responsibility because of who he is.”

On an episode of ESPN’s “The Jump” on Thursday, Windhorst responded to Johnson’s comments from earlier in the day. “I know why Magic’s saying this, because the team that he built was built for LeBron to play more off the ball, and that’s all well and good, but the way they are playing right now is LeBron holding the ball,” he said.

“I’m going to say that LeBron is passing less than he has in five years, and that’s because he’s used to playing with specialists,” Windhorst claimed. “And maybe [Johnson] is saying, ‘We don’t want you to play that way anymore,’ but the Cavs played with specialists for a reason. You know, you can criticize the Cavs, but they knew how to build a team around LeBron. … You put specialists around LeBron — that’s what was successful.

"If you’re going to shift, and maybe that works, it’s going to be a difficult shift for LeBron, too.”

Read more from The Post:

LeBron James strongly suggests he wants his oldest son to play at Duke

First quarters are a big reason the Wizards have the NBA’s worst three-point defense

Richard Sherman didn’t have many nice things to say about Russell Wilson

Benefit of the doubt? The Redskins haven’t earned it, especially after Reuben Foster.

After a $16 million donation, a high school football league’s race for recruits goes national