

Former President George H.W. Bush died Friday at age 94. (Lawrence Jackson/AP Photo)

The Indianapolis Indians minor league baseball team had received the federal security briefing. There would be metal detectors outside the ballpark ahead of a September 1992 game against the Louisville Redbirds. There would be Secret Service agents in the dugout.

And the president of the United States, George H.W. Bush, and first lady Barbara Bush would be seated along the third-base line.

Bush, who died Friday at 94, has obvious connections to baseball. He played at Yale. His son owned the Texas Rangers. And that day in Louisville, he witnessed an all-out, on-field brawl.

The fight was actually sparked by something that had occurred the night earlier, according to former Indians' infielder Archi Cianfrocco. He blasted two home runs that night and some words were exchanged between the two teams.

The next day, with the Bushes in the stands, Cianfrocco stepped into the batter’s box in the first inning. The Indianapolis on-deck batter, Razor Shines barked at the Louisville pitcher.

“Don’t hit him,” Shines yelled, according to Cianfrocco. “If you hit him, we’re gonna go.”

The Louisville pitcher beaned him in the ribs the very next pitch.

“So I charged the mound,” Cianfrocco said in a telephone interview Saturday.

That’s when a full-on donnybrook erupted, recalled Cianfrocco and teammate F.P. Santangelo, now the Washington Nationals' color analyst on MASN.

Shines tackled the pitcher, recalled Cianfrocco, who said he got tangled up with the catcher. Santangelo, who had asked the president to sign a baseball before the game started, jumped in the middle to pull the teams apart, he said.

“We had Secret Service in the dugout with us and they tried to jump out in front of us to keep us in the dugout, but we dodged them and got out there,” Santangelo said.

Umpires, coaches and federal agents untangled the fracas and sent the teams back to their dugouts. And the Indians started to joke about what just happened.

“Dude, what are you thinking?” Santangelo said he asked Cianfrocco. “You just charged the mound in front of the president and the first lady!”

Cianfrocco can still remember his answer: “I forgot they were there."

Meanwhile, Secret Service agents huddled around the president and first lady.

“We were joking in the dugout, what a diversion for an assassination attempt or something, if this was a Tom Clancy novel,” Santangelo said.

The president and first lady didn’t stick around for much longer after the tussle. Umpires ejected Shines. Cianfrocco stayed in the game, and but was later greeted with jeers from fans who had packed the ballpark hoping to see the president.

Santangelo said he was the only one of his teammates to meet Bush that day. He keeps the signed baseball in a display container, next to one autographed by Vin Scully, whom Bush played against in college.

“We were hoping to see him after the game,” Cianfrocco said. “But that didn’t really work out, I guess.”

Read More:

George H.W. Bush: A presidential fishing tale

George H.W. Bush had a love of sports, and an affinity for at least one sportswriter