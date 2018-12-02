

Almost a year ago when Central Florida reached this plateau — an unbeaten, untied season — the Knights declared themselves national champions.

Left out of the College Football Playoff, they defeated Auburn, the only team to have bested eventual national champion Alabama, in the Peach Bowl. UCF Athletic Director Danny White hung a national championship banner and players got rings. There was even a parade.

Now the Knights, ranked eighth in the country, have done it again, and first-year Coach Josh Heupel thinks the undefeated American Athletic Conference champions deserve a better fate.

“You look at what this program has done for two straight years,” he said on ABC’s broadcast after Central Florida defeated Memphis, 56-41, for the conference title. “This team has got the heart of a champion. They deserve the chance to go prove it on the field.”

UCF won the AAC title without starting quarterback McKenzie Milton, who suffered a gruesome leg injury in the final game of the regular season. Backup Darriel Mack Jr. threw for 348 yards and two scores. He had four rushing touchdowns in the victory, which stretched UCF’s winning streak to 25 games.

But putting UCF in the playoff would take a whole lot of shuffling from the committee. No. 1 Alabama won Saturday. No. 2 Clemson was a strong favorite against Pittsburgh. No. 3 Notre Dame didn’t play. No. 4 Georgia barely fell to the Crimson Tide. No. 5 Oklahoma beat Texas. So it appears likely that UCF will probably be out … again.

It's a great day to be a defending national champion, both UCF and Alabama came back from double digit deficits to win their conference Championship! #ChargeTide — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 2, 2018

Play them all. Win them all.



Back 🏆🏆 Back PERFECT Champions‼️#ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/4gYCyOv0tO — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) December 2, 2018

UCF won with their backup QB, what you got Bama? — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 2, 2018

UCF would get absolutely destroyed by Bama. 63-3 https://t.co/jbLbeWr8ds — Christopher (@ohboyitschris) December 2, 2018

