

Ring doctor Marc Gagne checks on Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson after he was knocked out by Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine in their light heavyweight WBC championship bout Saturday night in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal boxer Adonis “Superman” Stevenson reportedly is in a medically-induced coma after being knocked out in a title fight Saturday night in Quebec City. His condition is said to be stable, however.

The 41-year-old boxer lost his World Boxing Council light-heavyweight championship belt to Ukrainian Oleksandr Gvozdyk in the 11th round after Gvozdyk landed a devastating right to the head of Stevenson.

Stevenson was down for several minutes and required assistance to reach the locker room, according to the Toronto Star. He reportedly showered in the locker room but was then unable to stand and was taken to a hospital, where he arrived in a disoriented state.

On Sunday, Le Journal de Montreal reported that the fighter had been placed in a medically-induced coma, although boxing promoter Yvon Michel also tweeted that Stevenson’s condition had been upgraded from critical to stable.

Update on Adonis @AdonisSuperman: The state of Adonis has gone from critical towards stable from yesterday to today which is a relatively good news. He is in controlled sedation to facilitate his recuperation. (1/2) — Yvon Michel (@yvonmichelGYM) December 2, 2018

His family, his wife Simone and Groupe Yvon Michel would like to thank the many people who have taken the time to send comforting messages. New information will be published has we get it. No other comments will be made until then. (2/2) — Yvon Michel (@yvonmichelGYM) December 2, 2018

Michel posted a message to social media Sunday morning on behalf of Stevenson’s family, thanking those who offered support and adding, “Superman is currently under careful medical supervision of very competent doctors in a controlled environment.”

Stevenson is 29-2-1 in his career.

