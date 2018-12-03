When it comes to certain hockey injuries, you have to see them to believe them.
Coyotes winger Michael Grabner provided proof of that on Sunday, showing off a special kind of shiner stemming from a stick to the eye that he took during the first period of Arizona’s 6-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.
In an Instagram story, Grabner included a selfie that highlighted a closed, heavily-bruised (and still bloodied) eye with the caption, “At least the stache is intact.” W.B. Mason would be proud.
The high-stick, which came courtesy of Blues left wing Sammy Blais, was an accidental one that made its way under Grabner’s visor. Grabner immediately clutched his face and collapsed to the ice. Blais was given a four-minute double minor.
The 10th-year veteran went on to clarify that it was his right eye that suffered the injury.
Grabner had fun with fans on Twitter at his own expense.
The Coyotes announced on Sunday that the injury will keep Grabner out indefinitely. They return to action Tuesday against the L.A. Kings.
