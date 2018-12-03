

Arizona Coyotes right wing Michael Grabner falls to the ice after taking a stick to the eye courtesy of St. Louis Blues left wing Sammy Blais on Saturday. (Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo)

When it comes to certain hockey injuries, you have to see them to believe them.

Coyotes winger Michael Grabner provided proof of that on Sunday, showing off a special kind of shiner stemming from a stick to the eye that he took during the first period of Arizona’s 6-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

In an Instagram story, Grabner included a selfie that highlighted a closed, heavily-bruised (and still bloodied) eye with the caption, “At least the stache is intact.” W.B. Mason would be proud.

Coyotes forward Michael Grabner just posted this photo on Instagram. It's ugly and it's clearly his left eye that took the brunt of Blues forward Sammy Blais' stick. No official update yet from the Coyotes on his prognosis: pic.twitter.com/zhEdu0XBBv — Craig Morgan (@craigsmorgan) December 2, 2018

The high-stick, which came courtesy of Blues left wing Sammy Blais, was an accidental one that made its way under Grabner’s visor. Grabner immediately clutched his face and collapsed to the ice. Blais was given a four-minute double minor.

Oh no, Michael Grabner gets a stick up high from Sammy Blais accidentally. #OurPack pic.twitter.com/cURSbzz4Gn — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) December 2, 2018

The 10th-year veteran went on to clarify that it was his right eye that suffered the injury.

Almost correct..right eye..selfies are deceiving 😂 https://t.co/zMKdc0OKUq — Michael Grabner (@grabs40) December 2, 2018

Grabner had fun with fans on Twitter at his own expense.

Yea that’s why god gave us 2 eyes 😉 https://t.co/TBXdbCy7gB — Michael Grabner (@grabs40) December 2, 2018

The Coyotes announced on Sunday that the injury will keep Grabner out indefinitely. They return to action Tuesday against the L.A. Kings.

UPDATE: #Coyotes forward Michael Grabner suffered an eye injury during the first period of last night's game vs. St. Louis. He will be out of the lineup indefinitely while he recovers from the injury. — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) December 2, 2018

