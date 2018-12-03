

The Kansas City Chiefs will have to move forward from the Kareem Hunt incident, but it will be impossible for them to avoid looking back.

Players were available to reporters Sunday for the first time since the team’s star running back was released Friday after TMZ published video of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman during a February confrontation. And so Kansas City’s 40-33 victory over the Raiders was hardly the only postgame topic of conversation. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, one of Hunt’s closest friends on the team, said he had talked to his former running back, but chose to “keep it between me and him,” according to the Athletic’s Nate Taylor.

“I saw the stuff that happened, and we don’t do those things,” Mahomes said. “At the same time, I know we have to move forward.”

Running back Spencer Ware, who will take over some of Hunt’s duties, called the back “my brother,” but said his mind was focused elsewhere.

“The men in this circle, the men in the locker room … we’ve got one goal, and that’s to win a Super Bowl,” Ware said. ​

Coach Andy Reid also focused on the Chiefs' road win, telling reporters, “We put out a statement to explain that situation … We handle it within, and we handle it with the person that has been affected, so we’ve done all of those things, and I’ll leave it with you with that.”

But at least one teammate, wide receiver Chris Conley, got personal about the sudden, permanent absence of Hunt.

"Kareem being a friend of mine, I think the impact is just that — Kareem as a person,'' Conley said. “I didn’t think about football or how it would have an impact on this locker room or on our season at all. Because obviously, this is secondary. And life, life is first. You know, he has some things that he needs to learn. Some time that he needs to take. Reflection. I think he’s going to do that. Hopefully he has those people around him in that circle who are going to help him through that.

“It was a little bit of shock, with the things going on. It came at us pretty fast here. But life moves fast, and it doesn’t wait for anybody. I’ve reached out to him, hoping that he gets the help that he needs and that he can grow as a man. And really, the focus is on Kareem as a person, not the football player right now.”

Hunt sought to emphasize that as well in his first public comments Sunday. In a live interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters, Hunt said “I just want to let the world know how sorry I am. It’s been a tough time for me and I’m extremely embarrassed because of that video.”

The video of the incident, which occurred in February in a hallway outside his apartment in a Cleveland hotel, showed a disturbing confrontation, whose aftermath was reminiscent of the Ray Rice case. When video surfaced of the former Baltimore running back abusing his then-fiancee in 2014, the Ravens almost immediately released him. Hunt was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list; other teams have until 4 p.m. Eastern Monday to claim the running back, who led the league in rushing in 2017.

“I’m definitely not that type of person. My mother raised me right,” Hunt told Salters. “I was raised by my mom and my grandma and it was just us. They’ve always taught me well and I know right from wrong. I’m a person who always wants to make everyone happy.”

Hunt said he had not spoken with the alleged victim, whom he said he did not know.

“Honestly, it was just a long night and, to be exact, it don’t really matter what happened,” he told Salters. “I was in the wrong. I could have took responsibility and made the right decision to find a way to de-escalate the whole situation.”

He declined to offer specifics about what led to the disagreement and said he intends to seek counseling.

“It was definitely some things that were said and did that I did not like,” he said. “That’s not an excuse. That person in that video did not deserve that. I didn’t mean to hurt anybody or anything like that. It’s tough because I feel like I let a lot of people down. I just want to apologize to everybody, the Chiefs organization, my family and close friends.”

