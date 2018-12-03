

Washington State fans may look happy here, but they can't be pleased at the Cougars' final ranking. (William Mancebo/Getty Images)

Selection Sunday is bound to provoke some hearty discussion about which teams should be ranked where and which bowl game they should play in. Of course, conversations about any conference slights weren’t out of the question, either.

That’s where Washington State Athletic Director Pat Chun comes in.

Being viewed as perhaps the fifth-most respected conference in the NCAA’s “Power Five” has taken its toll on Chun. When the College Football Playoff’s final rankings were announced Sunday, he wasn’t pleased after his 10-2 Cougars were ranked No. 13.

"We can easily infer that where we're ranked is a result of maybe the perception of the league,” Chun said, per ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura.

“We’re very disappointed with where we ended up being ranked,” he continued. “We believe, as a 10-win team in a Power Five league, the manner in which our two losses came, statistically how we match up with the other teams in the same cluster as us, we believed our résumé ranked perhaps higher than where the committee thought it was, but they are empowered to make those decisions. We’ll respect those decisions.”

With wins over No. 12 Oregon and No. 24 Stanford in October, the Cougars rose to No. 8 in the nation before losing to No. 16 Washington in the snow-filled Apple Cup to close out the regular season. They’d previously dropped a 39-36 decision to USC.

The Cougars are the only Power Five team with at least 10 wins ranked outside of the top nine teams in the country. The only teams with 10 or more wins ranked below Washington State are Fresno State (11-2, No. 21) and Boise State (10-3, No. 25), both of which play in the lesser-regarded Mountain West. Three teams with 9-3 records rank ahead of Washington State: No. 10 Florida, No. 11 LSU and No. 12 Penn State.

Of the 12 teams ahead of Washington State in the final CFP rankings, seven are represented by the SEC (four) and Big Ten (three). No. 9 Washington is the only Pac-12 school ranked in the College Football Playoff’s top 12 teams. The ACC, Big 12 and American conferences also have only one team represented in the top 12. Notre Dame, an independent, is ranked third.

The only Pac-12 teams to make the College Football Playoff since its inception are Oregon (No. 2 — 2014) and Washington (No. 4 — 2016). The Ducks lost to Ohio State in the 2014 national championship game while the Huskies lost to Alabama in the Peach Bowl semifinal.

In last year’s Holiday Bowl, No. 18 Washington State lost to No. 16 Michigan State, 42-17, adding to a miserable 1-8 showing from the Pac-12 in bowl games. The Cougars have only won three bowl games since 1995.

The Cougars will play No. 24 Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28.

“We are not happy with where we’re ranked, but we’re ecstatic to be in the Alamo Bowl,” Chun said.

