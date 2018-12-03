One child was killed and at least 40 other people — many of them elementary and middle schoolchildren between ages 8 and 12 — were injured when a youth football team’s chartered bus drove off an Arkansas Highway early Monday and flipped.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 2:40 a.m. on Interstate 30, just southwest of Little Rock, according to the Arkansas State Police. No other vehicles were involved.

The bus left the dark road and overturned, trapping as many as five people in the wreckage. Authorities have not said how seriously injured the hospitalized people were. Fox 16 News reported that two of the injured people had critical injuries.

The bus driver survived the crash and was being questioned by state troopers who were trying to piece together what happened early Monday.

According to Memphis Fox affiliate WHBQ, the team, based out of Sherwood Middle School, was headed back to Memphis after an All-Star Game in Dallas.

Authorities said the group had played in a championship game a short time before the crash.

They were scheduled to be back at Sherwood Middle School Monday morning. Instead, they were taken to a variety of hospitals in Little Rock and nearby Benton.

FATAL CHARTER BUS CRASH

In a statement on Twitter, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland offered words of sympathy: “On behalf of all Memphians, our hearts and prayers go out to the Orange Mound children and their families involved in this morning’s tragic bus accident in Arkansas,” he wrote.

The team’s coach, Tony Huntsman could not immediately be reached for comment. The team’s Facebook page said the program was focused on mentoring boys and preparing them to play football at a higher level.

“We have been a football program for three years,” the group’s Facebook page says. "We have 3 super bowl championships and 1 runner up in that period of time. Now we have been blessed with the tools to become a total program.

“All over the city of Memphis, we have produced multiple middle school as well as, high school starts. 9th graders that start varsity not J.V.”

