

The best handoff. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)

There is a certain sort of news headline in the year 2018 that has long since become a cliche: “This mildly weird thing happened, and the Internet went crazy/went wild/lost its mind/ripped its brains out and turned them into flammable firework brains and launched its burning brains into the sky.”

Often, these compilations of social media posts are entertaining, but sometimes they feel overstated. “A guy had a really nice dunk, and the Internet went wild.” “Some pop culture person did some quirky pop culture thing, and the Internet couldn’t contain itself.” “A trendy young politician cursed about the olds in a humorous manner, and the Internet imploded.”

But this one isn’t overstated. This one was genuinely, sincerely, disturbingly crazy. The Redskins lost their second starting quarterback in three weeks. They thus were forced to turn to the quarterback most closely associated with Internet humor, Mark Sanchez, whose most memorable career highlight involves him running into a large set of buttocks and then fumbling.

[Colt McCoy is out for the season after suffering a broken leg versus Eagles]

Sanchez hadn’t thrown an NFL pass in well more than a year. He hadn’t been an NFL starter since November of 2015. He hadn’t been part of the Redskins for even two weeks. Like, two weeks ago he might have been on the Internet, going nuts.

And so the Internet — nay, the world; nay, the entire known universe — expected imminent disaster when he entered Monday night’s game. Hilarious disaster. There would be so many jokes. Sanchez, right? Haha. Ha.

Then, on his first snap as a member of the Redskins, he handed the ball at his own 10-yard line to Adrian Peterson, a man who failed to top 70 rushing yards in any of his last four games, a man who failed to average more than 3.6 yards per carry in any of his last four games, a man whose best days, like Sanchez’s, came a long, long, long, long, long time ago.

[Sign up for Dan Steinberg's daily D.C. Sports Bog newsletter for Capitals, Nationals, Redskins and Wizards coverage]

Peterson, in case you missed it, ran 90 yards for a touchdown. It was the longest touchdown run in Redskins history. It was the longest touchdown run of Peterson’s career. It moved the 33-year-old into a tie with Jim Brown for fifth on the NFL’s all-time rushing touchdowns list. It also gave Washington an early lead. The Redskins, to that point, had scored on every single snap of Mark Sanchez’s tenure. And the Internet, I’m here to tell you, went nuts.

(This was before reports emerged that the hardworking Colt McCoy, after finally getting another chance as a starter, had broken his leg, news that cast a pall over some of the merriment.)

Imagine telling someone 2 years ago that Mark Sanchez would hand it off to Adrian Peterson for a 90 yard TD in a must win December game for the Redskins. — danny rouhier (@funnydanny) December 4, 2018

Mark Sanchez hands off to Adrian Peterson for a 90-yard TD run for the #Redskins on Monday Night Football in 2018. On Planet Earth. That just happened. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 4, 2018

Wow this play doesn't happen without that epic handoff by Mark Sanchezpic.twitter.com/PdyoulqX7e — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) December 4, 2018

Mark Sanchez just handed the ball to Adrian Peterson for a 90-yard TD... pic.twitter.com/tqsOuiXWVU — OddsShark (@OddsShark) December 4, 2018

MARK SANCHEZ!!!



ADRIAN PETERSON!!!



2009 NEVER FELT SO GOOD!!! — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 4, 2018

I cannot believe I just watched Mark Sanchez on Monday Night Football in a Redskins uniform hand off to Adrian Peterson in a Redskins uniform, who ran a career-long 90 yards right through the middle of the Super Bowl champs defense for a touchdown, in Philadelphia. Surreal. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 4, 2018

what a handoff by Mark Sanchez. A true professional — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 4, 2018

1 play, 90 yards, TD...



Is Mark Sanchez elite? — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) December 4, 2018

I KNEW MARK SANCHEZ WOULD SAVE US pic.twitter.com/BdgoBtq9Zj — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 4, 2018

PA GUY IN STERN TONE: "This is a professional press box."



It is not anymore. This is chaos. Beautiful, beautiful chaos. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 4, 2018

Nobody hands off like Mark Sanchez. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2018

“Redskins QB Mark Sanchez handing off to Adrian Peterson for the 90 yard touchdown run,” is something nobody ever thought would be an English sentence — Eric Kay (@ekaycbs) December 4, 2018