

Urban Meyer walks off the field in a Big Ten game for the final time after beating Northwestern in the conference title game. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer will retire after the Buckeyes face Washington in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day, with Buckeyes offensive coordinator Ryan Day taking his place.

Yahoo’s Pete Thamel and Cleveland.com’s Doug Lesmerises were the first to report the news Tuesday morning. Ohio State then confirmed the move and will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Eastern.

Meyer’s final season at Ohio State will go down as his most tumultuous. The school suspended him for the first three games of the season over his handling of domestic abuse allegations lodged against former Buckeyes assistant Zach Smith. He then revealed later in the season that he has been dealing with an arachnoid cyst in his brain for 20 years, causing severe headaches and necessitating brain surgery in 2014 (television images from Buckeyes games this season often showed Meyer doubled over, seemingly in pain). Both Thamel and Lesmerises say Meyer’s health was a factor in his decision to step down.

Meyer, a 54-year-old Ohio native, came to Ohio State in 2012 after winning two BCS titles at Florida, which he also left in part because of health reasons (he spent one season working for ESPN). He led the Buckeyes to the first College Football Playoff title in January 2015 and the last two Big Ten championships. In 17 seasons at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State, he has compiled a 186-32 record.

According to the various reports, Meyer hoped to make the transition to a new coach as seamless as possible. Day, 39, has been his offensive coordinator for two seasons and was the Buckeyes’ interim head coach while Meyer served his suspension earlier this year.