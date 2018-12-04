

The injury bug continued to plague the Redskins on Monday night. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins lost two more starters to injury during a 28-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football.”

Quarterback Colt McCoy will miss the remainder of the season with a broken fibula in his right leg. Guard Jonathan Cooper tore a biceps muscle and also will sit for the rest of the year. Both were already replacing starters that were lost to season-ending injuries. Quarterback Mark Sanchez and guard Luke Bowanko, who were both signed within the last month as backups, filled in Monday night.

[Svrluga: Colt McCoy injury the latest piece of woe that makes judging Redskins impossible]

The team’s other guard, Tony Bergstrom, suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter and was replaced by tackle Ty Nsekhe. Bergstrom returned but was seen on crutches after the game.

Linebacker Ryan Anderson went down with a hamstring injury, and cornerback Fabian Moreau left the game with a knee injury but returned.

The team will have to add another quarterback before next week’s game against the New York Giants.

“Already been through our fifth or sixth guard,” Coach Jay Gruden said. “Our tackles had their issues. Our third quarterback now. Obviously, Chris [Thompson] and Jamison [Crowder]. But you’ve just got to keep grinding. This is a tough physical sport and this is something you can never really prepare for, but as a coach, you have to adjust when these things happen.”

