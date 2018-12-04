

The Redskins' playoff chances took a major hit Monday night. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Two broken legs have helped severely diminished the Washington Redskins' playoff chances.

The team was tied for first place in the NFC East just last week, but it has now dropped four of five games, and quarterbacks Alex Smith and Colt McCoy have both been lost for the season in a three-game span. That left the team with one healthy quarterback after Monday night’s 28-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles: Mark Sanchez, who was signed by the team just two weeks ago.

It’s difficult enough to win games with your starting quarterback, but few teams have success with their third. The foundation built from a 5-2 start has crumbled, and while the Redskins are still in the playoff hunt from a mathematical perspective, the state of the team (they have also lost three starting guards for the year to injury) makes it unlikely Coach Jay Gruden will reach the postseason for the second time of his five-year Redskins tenure.

The New York Times playoff simulator has Washington with a 31 percent chance to make it, and a 9 percent chance of winning the NFC East. The Post’s Neil Greenberg had those odds at 44 percent and 28 percent last week.

[Redskins lose second QB for season in 28-13 defeat to Eagles, a major blow to playoff chances]

If the season ended today

The loss to the Eagles combined with the Seahawks' victory over the 49ers put Seattle in the playoff field and left Washington out.

The Rams (11-1), who have already clinched the NFC West, and Saints (10-2) remain the top two seeds in the NFC with first-round byes. The Bears (8-4) continue to hold the top spot in the NFC North and would be the No. 3 seed hosting the division-rival, sixth-seeded Vikings (6-5-1) in the wild-card round. The NFC East champions would be the fourth-seeded Dallas Cowboys (7-5), who would host the No. 5 Seahawks (7-5). The Panthers, Eagles and Redskins would be the first three teams out with identical 6-6 records.

This week’s matchup

The Redskins need every victory they can get after losing four of five, and a home game versus the struggling New York Giants present that opportunity. However, that doesn’t help make up playoff ground like an opponent in the hunt would.

A win plus an Eagles victory over the Cowboys would tie the three teams atop the division, and provide a glimmer of hope for Washington’s playoff chances entering the final three games.

Other matchups to watch

The Redskins need teams in front of them in the wild-card race to start dropping games.

Washington could be simultaneously hurt and helped from the meeting between the Eagles and Cowboys. A Philadelphia victory coupled with a Redskins win would create a three-way tie in the NFC East at 7-6, but also make the wild-card picture more crowded. The Monday night matchup between the 7-5 Seahawks and 6-5-1 Vikings has major wild-card implications, while the 6-6 Panthers, losers of four straight, face the Browns on the road.

