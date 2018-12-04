

Ryan Day led Ohio State to a 3-0 record as interim coach this season. (Jay LaPrete/Associated Press)

In January, Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer gave Ryan Day a big bump in salary and a new title, moves that kept him so happy he reportedly turned down the Mississippi State head coaching position and the offensive coordinator position offered by the Tennessee Titans.

Less than a year later, Day’s patience will have paid off: The 39-year-old will take control of one of the nation’s elite college football programs upon Meyer’s retirement following the Rose Bowl, a move that was announced Tuesday.

College football fans got a glimpse of Day earlier this season when he coached the Buckeyes during Meyer’s three-game school-issued suspension. Ohio State went 3-0 over that stretch, handily beating Oregon State and Rutgers — two of the worst teams in the country this season — before holding off TCU, 40-28, in a neutral-site game played in Texas.

Though obviously influenced by Meyer during his two-year tenure in Columbus, Day perhaps is more known for his association with another successful college coach: Chip Kelly, who found great success utilizing a spread offense at Oregon, struck out in the NFL and then returned to college football at UCLA. Day and Kelly attended the same Manchester, N.H., high school (years apart, obviously) and, when Day was a quarterback at New Hampshire, Kelly was the offensive coordinator. After graduation, Day coached tight ends at New Hampshire under Kelly in 2002. Three years later, he hooked up with Meyer for the first time, spending one season working for him as a graduate assistant at Florida.

But it’s Kelly who may have influenced Day most (he was also quarterbacks coach for Kelly during his NFL stops in Philadelphia and San Francisco). “Some of the things Chip has done in the past, and we have done in the past, in terms of the tempo and playing really fast, how we call things, that was a big part of the conversation,” Day said last fall, and Meyer credited him with Kelly-izing the offense when he arrived in Columbus before the 2017 season.

“Ryan Day brought us that whole package to us,” Meyer said. “It’s been dynamic.”

The Buckeyes averaged 262.8 passing yards last year, the most since Meyer became head coach in 2012, and this season they became even more prolific through the air: With Heisman Trophy finalist Dwayne Haskins under center, Ohio State averaged 373 passing yards per game, ranking second nationally behind Washington State. Haskins threw 47 touchdown passes — breaking Drew Brees’s Big Ten record — and only eight interceptions. Six of those scoring strikes came against hated rival Michigan in the regular season finale, and Haskins added five more in the Buckeyes' win over Northwestern in the Big Ten title game on Saturday, when he finished one yard shy of 500 passing yards.

“I would honestly throw him in the quarterback guru category,” one unnamed person who has worked with Day at Ohio State told ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren. “[Chip] Kelly, Coach Meyer, everybody has been eyeballing him since he was a young graduate assistant. He is known for getting his guys on the right track, he’s always sharp with his reads, he understands the game so well and he’s so passionate about it.”

Day drew the attention of incoming NFL coaches eager to put together their staffs after last season and was Titans Coach Mike Vrabel’s first choice as offensive coordinator, but Ohio State gave him a $600,000 raise, bumping his annual salary to $1 million in a three-year contract that includes a combined $850,000 in retention bonuses.

Day and his wife, Christina, have three children.

