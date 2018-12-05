

The Big Ten title game could see some changes. (Aaron Doster/USA Today Sports)

For the second year in a row, the Big Ten will be absent from the College Football Playoff, and for the third year in a row, the conference’s champion will not have earned a spot. This has caused much consternation in the parts of the country that care about such things, specifically at the conference’s headquarters outside Chicago.

Speaking Wednesday at the Sports Business Journal Intercollegiate Athletics Forum in New York, Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany said conference decision-makers have discussed making changes to the Big Ten championship game so that it would feature the two best teams, not the division winners.

“It’s an item that has been discussed before,” he said. “There is actually more discussion now than there was four years ago.”

East Division champion Ohio State defeated West Division champion Northwestern in the Big Ten title game on Saturday, yet the Buckeyes were unable to ascend into the top four in the final College Football Playoff rankings, finishing at No. 6 with a 12-1 record. The Wildcats went 8-1 in conference play this season but 0-3 outside of it and entered the title game with four losses.

[Urban Meyer manically built a machine at Ohio State, then meticulously planned his exit]

No matter how the conference defines its two “best” teams — conference record, poll rankings, etc. — Ohio State would have had a rematch with Michigan in the conference title game had the Big Ten ditched its division-champion format this season (the Wolverines tied the Buckeyes with an 8-1 conference record). A second win over its rival to the north, which finished its season ranked No. 7, almost certainly would have put Ohio State into the playoff ahead of a team like Oklahoma, which avenged its lone regular season loss — to Texas — with a win over the No. 15 Longhorns in the Big 12 title game earlier Saturday. The Sooners finished No. 4 in the rankings to earn a date with top-seeded Alabama in the CFP semifinals.

Speaking of Oklahoma and its ilk, the Big 12 decided not to revert to divisions when it reinstated its conference championship game last season, a move done to better position the conference’s teams for the playoff after Big 12 teams were left out in two of its first three seasons. Instead, the game now pits the top two teams in the standings. That seemed to work well this year.

The Big Ten’s balance of power lies squarely in the East Division: Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State have won six of the eight title games, with Wisconsin the only team from the West to do so (a feat last accomplished in 2012). The Badgers, in fact, have represented the conference’s western portion in 5 of 8 games.

In 2016, Penn State defeated Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game, yet one-loss Ohio State got the CFP nod over the two-loss Nittany Lions even though Penn State won the regular season matchup. Had the Big Ten title game pitted the conference’s two best teams against each other, Penn State and Ohio State (both 8-1 in conference play) would have played each other again. But such a change would not have affected anything last season: Ohio State and Wisconsin were the conference’s two best teams and met in the title game, and the Buckeyes' win bumped the previously unbeaten Badgers out of the top four while not doing enough to elevate Ohio State. The two-loss Buckeyes finished fifth in the final CFP rankings behind Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama, which all had either one or zero losses.

Delany reiterated Wednesday that the Big Ten has no plans to stop playing nine conference games per year — “We’re a conference that wants to play each other a bunch,” he said — even though the SEC and ACC only require their teams to play eight, giving those programs a chance to pad their schedules with another easily winnable nonconference game. Softer schedules have not seemed to hurt either of those conferences: Of the so-called Power 5, only the SEC and ACC have had a playoff representative in each of its first five seasons.

Read more from The Post:

UFC to pair Greg Hardy and an alleged victim of domestic violence on the same card

Pro wrestling’s Dynamite Kid dies at 60

NFL reportedly places official who called a Bills player a ‘b----’ on leave pending investigation

Brandon Browner, original member of ‘Legion of Boom’ defense, sentenced to eight years in prison

Mike Locksley reaches deal to be Maryland’s football coach

Redskins to sign Josh Johnson to back up Mark Sanchez

A basketball player with epilepsy says a student flopped like a fish during a game to mock him