Pittsburgh police are investigating a violent incident in which a pregnant Los Angeles Chargers fan from San Diego was allegedly assaulted and choked by a Steelers fan at Sunday night’s game in Pittsburgh.

“I just remember being hurtled, pushed violently into the railing and into my wife, and then turning around and there being a man swinging with arms and fists,” Daniel Minshew told Pittsburgh’s WTAE on Tuesday. “It was just a melee of people trying to intervene. I’m trying to protect my pregnant wife at that time, and there’s no security coming.”

Minshew’s wife, Donna Bryan, is six months pregnant with their first child.

The couple had traveled to Pennsylvania specifically to see the game at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field. The incident involving Bryan, who was wearing a Chargers jersey, occurred during the Chargers' game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Minshew told San Diego’s ABC affiliate that before the fight, a Steelers fan had yelled at the couple to sit down. Video by a WTAE videographer shows an unidentified Steelers fan’s hand around Bryan’s neck, appearing to choke her, when Minshew steps in.

“That video that has gone viral did not pick up the initial attack where I was blindsided from behind,” he said.

Bryan, who planned to be checked out by a physician this week, told the station that she was bruised. “I do have a very dark bruise on my bottom cheek, my left butt cheek, which I think is from being thrown into the seat,” she said, “and then I have the bruises on my neck.”

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten told WTAE in a written statement that the team tries “to make events at Heinz Field safe for our guests. This type of behavior seen in the photo is unacceptable and something we do not condone on our property. We are working with Heinz Field security as well as local authorities to gather more information on this particular incident as the Pittsburgh Police determines whether or not to press charges, and we will ensure those involved as the aggressors will not be permitted back into our stadium.”

Of greater concern to Bryan was the slow action by stadium personnel.

“None of the security guards that were at the top of the stairs that we saw coming in or any of the people working with the stadium came down from that point,” Bryan said.

“It was just a complete fiasco, and I’m astonished at the ineptitude of the security and local law enforcement for not doing anything,” her husband added.

