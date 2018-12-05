

Derek Fisher is returning to the L.A. professional basketball scene. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Nearly three years after being fired midseason by the New York Knicks after a season-and-a-half as head coach, Derek Fisher has landed back on his feet in the coaching world. This time the former Los Angeles Lakers star will head back to his old stomping grounds as head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

A news conference introducing Fisher is scheduled for Friday, per Wojnarowski.

Fisher will be the 12th head coach in Sparks history. He replaces Brian Agler, who resigned last month.

"I just think that sometimes, it’s just time,” Agler told espnW last week. “It’s probably best for everybody involved. I really enjoyed my four seasons I was there. The team, they’re great players and tremendous people. Strong and good ownership. Really good front office. I can only say positive things.”

Agler led the Sparks to a WNBA Finals title in 2016.

Fisher’s lone stint as a head coach ended in midway through the 2015-16 season. The Knicks were 23-31 that season after a 17-65 campaign in his rookie year as coach.

The 44-year-old Fisher won five NBA titles during two stints and 13 total seasons with the Lakers. Fisher also spent time with the Warriors, Mavericks, Jazz and Thunder.

