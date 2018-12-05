

Coach John Harbaugh soon could have a starting-quarterback decision to make for the Baltimore Ravens, with Joe Flacco nearing his return from a hip injury while rookie Lamar Jackson receives praise for his role in a three-game winning streak.

For Harbaugh, all that’s at stake is the Ravens’ season and, most likely, his own job.

But, really, there’s not much of a decision to be made. Yes, Flacco is a former Super Bowl winner. And yes, Flacco is a more accomplished passer who, if he were to suddenly get a hot hand, might give the Ravens a better chance to produce something resembling the revved-up offenses league-wide in this NFL season of crazy passing numbers.

But no, Flacco should not be handed back the starting job, not as long as the Ravens are thriving and winning while playing a decidedly different style of football with Jackson in charge.

“This is an unconventional offense,” Harbaugh said after Sunday’s victory at Atlanta, which raised the Ravens’ record to 7-5. “This is an offense that I don’t know if any of us know exactly where it’s going.”

The move to Jackson was made out of necessity, with Flacco’s injury. But the Ravens were 4-5 with Flacco, who had a modest passer rating of 84.2.

Jackson has had his issues. He has not reached 180 passing yards in his three starts, and has managed only one touchdown pass while throwing three interceptions. Some would argue that while that might be enough to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, Oakland Raiders and the Falcons, it won’t be enough to beat a team with a powerful offense like that of the Kansas City Chiefs, their opponent Sunday.

But the truth is, a Flacco-led Ravens offense would be very unlikely to keep up with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. That’s not how these Ravens win games. That’s not their formula.



With Jackson, they are running the football. Jackson is helping in that regard, totaling 265 rushing yards in his three starts. They are maintaining possession of the football and keeping their defense fresh. That defense ranks first in the NFL in total defense and scoring defense, second in pass defense and third in rush defense.

Can that formula work in today’s pass-happy NFL? Can a defense-first team be a leading contender and compete with the top teams? It is tempting to say no. But keep in mind how the Dallas Cowboys beat the New Orleans Saints last Thursday night. They Cowboys possessed the football on offense, relied on their defense and won, 13-10.

If Jackson falters and the winning streak ends, the Ravens can go back to Flacco. For now, there’s no reason to mess with success.

“The main thing about Lamar, to me, is his poise,” Harbaugh said Sunday. “He just really handles himself well. He doesn’t get overwhelmed by any of it. If he makes a mistake, he recognizes it for what it is. He doesn’t overthink that. He just wants to do better. He doesn’t want to let his teammates down . . . and that’s genuine. He’s got that. I appreciate that.”

Flacco practiced last week but was not cleared by doctors to play in this past Sunday’s game, according to Harbaugh. The Ravens expect Flacco to do more on the practice field this week. It’s not known whether Flacco will receive medical clearance to play in Kansas City. If he does, Harbaugh would have to make a choice.

He’s not tipping his hand.

“It’s a question that still is yet to be answered,” Harbaugh said in his postgame news conference in Atlanta. “I think just on the face of it: Has he [Jackson] done enough? Sure. Absolutely, he’s done enough. I mean, he’s played great. He’s 3-0. He’s played well. What way we’ll go, what direction we’ll go, we’ll see.”

Jackson is the future. The Ravens traded up to take him with the final pick of the first round in the NFL draft. The way of the NFL is that he was going to be given his opportunity to be the starter, probably sooner rather than later. And all along, it stood to reason that once the Ravens made the switch, there was no turning back. The one thing that clouds the issue now is the circumstance under which the change was made, with Flacco’s injury.

It has been clear all season that the jobs of Flacco and Harbaugh were on the line. The Ravens are attempting to avoid a fourth straight non-playoff season. Owner Steve Bisciotti acknowledged that he considered firing Harbaugh after last season. Having a Super Bowl victory and a history of reaching the postseason with regularity is no guarantee of job security for NFL head coaches. Just ask Mike McCarthy, the former Super Bowl winner fired Sunday by the Green Bay Packers as they complete what’s likely to be a second straight non-playoff season.

“We’re 7-5 and we’re still fighting for our lives,” Harbaugh said.



The way that Jackson has been playing is not sustainable over the long term. Harbaugh acknowledged that after Jackson had 26 carries while throwing 19 passes against the Bengals in first NFL start. There was a reminder Sunday when Jackson was evaluated for a possible concussion and was replaced temporarily by Robert Griffin III, the former NFL offensive rookie of the year for the Washington Redskins in 2012. Griffin was a dual-threat sensation during that magical rookie season but soon had his career derailed by, among other things, injuries and a failure to develop quickly into a reliable pocket passer.

Jackson was cleared under the concussion protocol and returned to finish Sunday’s game. And in the short term, the unorthodox offensive approach with Jackson at quarterback could benefit the Ravens.

“There’s no quarterback controversy,” Harbaugh said. “Not inside. We’re rock solid …. There will be no quarterback controversy in our locker room. Our guys want to win. They know all three guys can win. They know whatever way we decide to go, it’s only going to be to make our team the strongest it can be. Maybe we play them all three. Maybe we play one of them …. We’ll figure it out.”