

A disappointing season for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers caused Mike McCarthy to be fired Sunday. (Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press)

Fixing the discord and disconnect that has marred the Green Bay Packers’ season wasn’t instantly accomplished with the dismissal of Mike McCarthy, judging by a tweet that resulted in the firing of an associate coach Tuesday.

The Packers parted with Winston Moss, who had been with the team for 20 years and coached linebackers, after he tweeted a message that seemed to question the leadership qualities of Aaron Rodgers, a quarterback who is about as Teflon-coated as a human can be.

“Ponder this... what Championship teams have are great leadership! Period!” he tweeted. “It’s not the offensive guru trend, it’s not the safe trend. Find somebody that is going to hold #12 and everybody in this building to a #LombardiStandard! Period! #losingsucks!”

That sounds pretty much like boilerplate coachspeak, designed to motivate the troops, who are 4-7-1 and in danger of missing the playoffs for the second straight year. But that the message about “#12” and “everybody” caused Moss to tweet a little over nine hours later: “The Packers have informed me that there letting me go. #thankstwitter!”

Joe Philbin, the team’s interim coach, said in his first news conference Wednesday that the firing was about “fit” and added, “it’s never about one thing.” The Green Bay Press-Gazette’s Ryan Wood pointed out that Moss has “cast the organization in a poor light” before, one reason that he was the only assistant coach who was not available to reporters this season. Philbin, who takes over after the team lost to a two-win, warm-weather team at Lambeau Field on Sunday, is tasked with coaching up Rodgers and his teammates and coaxing victories in the final four games out of them -- likely only way the Packers would have a chance of making the playoffs.

The season seemed to be on the wrong foot even before it started when, back in February, Rodgers questioned the team’s decision to part with his quarterbacks coach and friend, Alex Van Pelt. “My quarterback coach didn’t get retained. I thought that was an interesting change -- really without consulting me,” he said. "There’s a close connection between quarterback and quarterback coach. And that was an interesting decision.”

The situation worsened when the season began. Rodgers played through a knee injury he suffered in the opener, but he and McCarthy were increasingly at odds. Rodgers went from passive-aggressively questioning the playcalling to stating it, as well as questioning the execution of plays and his own performance. Others questioned Rodgers’s performance, right down to his mechanics and fundamentals. It all came to a head Sunday with the loss to Arizona and the firing of McCarthy.

Former teammate Mark Chmura called into question Rodgers’s role with the kind of criticism that Rodgers is not accustomed to. “Aaron’s not going to come out of this looking good. Aaron might be happy, but Aaron, to me, looks like the prima donna basketball player in the NBA that wants his coach fired,” Chmura told ESPN Milwaukee. There were rumblings last week — cause I listen to a lot of the national media — that were saying Aaron Rodgers is difficult to coach, whether that’s because he’s smart or whatever the case may be. He might be happy, but I don’t think he comes out of this looking good. He got his coach fired.”

Perhaps, but McCarthy and others are expendable, Rodgers is not.

I have serve the Packers with all my heart and soul. I’ve given it my all. no regrets! — Winston Moss (@Insanecane99) December 5, 2018

“What does it profit a person to gain the whole world, yet forfeit his soul? — Winston Moss (@Insanecane99) December 5, 2018

Read more from The Post:

Pro wrestling’s ‘Dynamite Kid,’ Tommy Billington, dies on his 60th birthday

NFL reportedly places official who called a Bills player a ‘b----’ on leave pending investigation

Brandon Browner, original member of ‘Legion of Boom’ defense, sentenced to eight years in prison

Mike Locksley reaches deal to be Maryland’s football coach

Redskins to sign Josh Johnson to back up Mark Sanchez

A basketball player with epilepsy says a student flopped like a fish during a game to mock him