

President Donald Trump will attend Saturday's Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia. He is pictured here taking in the 2016 Army-Navy Game in Baltimore as President-elect. (Patrick Semansky/AP Photo)

For the first time in seven years, a sitting president will attend the Army-Navy Game. President Trump will be at Lincoln Financial Field for the 119th installation of the interservice rivalry Saturday in Philadelphia, the White House confirmed to the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Trump will be the 10th sitting president to attend the Army-Navy game. In 1901, Theodore Roosevelt became the first to watch the game in person; Barack Obama was the most recent in 2011 at FedEx Field.

Trump attended the 2016 matchup in Baltimore as president-elect. Standing outside a suite protected by glass in the first half, he made his presence known on the CBS broadcast at the beginning of the second half by taking a jab at the quality of play of both teams.

When asked by Verne Lundquist, who was broadcasting his final college football game, why he chose to attend the game, Trump replied: “I mean, I don’t know if it’s necessarily the best football . . . but boy, do they have spirit.”

There is no word yet on whether Trump will take part in the pregame coin toss ceremony or the tradition of switching sides of the field at halftime.

Navy had beaten Army 14 straight times before losing in 2016, 21-17. Last season, the Midshipmen fell to the Black Knights for the second straight year, 14-13. Army’s last multigame winning streak over Navy was from 1992 to 1996. Navy leads the all-time series 60-51-7.

