The Denver Broncos were dealt serious blows to their receiving corps and playoff chances Wednesday, when top wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was lost for the season with a torn Achilles' tendon.

The Broncos had rebounded from a 3-6 start to the season by reeling off three straight wins, including a Week 13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. And with a favorable scheduled to close the season, starting with a road matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, an AFC wild-card berth seemed within their grasp.

But that path to the postseason got a little rockier Wednesday, when during the beginning a passing route in practice, Sanders stumbled to the ground, per the Denver Post.

The cause was a torn left Achilles' tendon, which will end the ninth-year veteran’s season. The team placed him on injured reserve, making him the 10th Bronco placed on that list this season.

The 31-year-old posted a message to social media, expressing positivity and a motivation to return next season.

“If you know me then you know nothing can keep me down. I’ve overcome too much in life to let this stop me. I’ll be back next year w/ a bigger chip on my shoulder... I PROMISE!

Thanks to everyone for the healing vibes and words of encouragement.”

Sanders was on pace for his third 1,100-yard season, having collected 868 yards and four touchdowns on 71 receptions through 12 games this season.

It’s the second serious injury to a Broncos starter in four days. Star cornerback Chris Harris Jr. suffered a broken leg in Sunday’s win over the Bengals.

Denver claimed former Bills wide receiver Andre Holmes off waivers to fill Sanders’s spot on the active roster.

