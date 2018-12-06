

Fans will be treated to a new camera angle with views from corner flags at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta when Atlanta United and the Portland Timbers face off in Saturday's MLS Cup. (John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports)

When soccer fans watch the 23rd edition of the MLS Cup on Saturday, they’ll be experiencing a new vantage point during Fox Sports’s broadcast. The broadcaster will be debuting “corner flag cameras” to provide a unique view of the entire field when the Atlanta United and the Portland Timbers face off in Major League Soccer’s final showcase of the season.

“There are probably a finite amount of camera positions left in terms of soccer coverage,” Fox Sports SVP of Field and Technical Operations Michael Davies said. “We have seen the value of pylon cameras in American football from time to time, so we decided to try the corner flags . . . [and] we’ll look for opportunities to use this new view to enhance our storytelling.”

ESPN debuted pylon cameras during the inaugural College Football Playoff national championship in January 2015. The NFL rolled out the technology during the 2015 season, and those camera angles have only gained in popularity since.

Pylon cameras have become a useful and reliable tool for American football broadcasts, giving viewers a worm’s-eye perspective from the goal line, particularly on touchdown plays, penalties near the end zone and plays that end up out of bounds.

Fox also will use 16 manned and 10 unmanned cameras to cover the action from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. MLS Cup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

