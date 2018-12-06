

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden was a little less optimistic Thursday that Colt McCoy will be able to return this season after breaking his leg on Monday night. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

After Washington quarterback Colt McCoy had surgery to repair a broken fibula Tuesday, Redskins Coach Jay Gruden expressed a hope that his recovery would only be two to three weeks and McCoy could return before the end of the season.

On Thursday, Gruden sounded a little less optimistic.

“Wishful thinking it might be a three-week type deal,” Gruden said. “Probably, realistically, it might be a little longer.”

McCoy stopped by the team’s practice facility Thursday and Gruden said he was expected to come back Friday. The team has not placed McCoy on injured reserve and continues to list him on its injury report, though the quarterback was initially thought to be out for the rest of the season after Monday’s loss to the Eagles.

[With Mark Sanchez under center, the Redskins’ quarterback carousel is spinning again]

Gruden also said defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis saw a specialist Thursday to make sure there is not a bigger problem with the shin injury that kept him out of Monday’s game at Philadelphia and practices this week.

Other Washington players who did not practice Thursday were guard Tony Bergstrom (knee, ankle), and linebackers Ryan Anderson (hamstring) and Zach Brown (illness). Limited were running back Adrian Peterson (shoulder), center Chase Roullier (knee) and tackles Morgan Moses (ankle) and Trent Williams (thumb, wrist).

Gruden said the team worked tackle Ty Nsekhe at guard some on Thursday along with newly-signed guard Zac Kerin. The team needs to fill two starting guard spots. New center Demetrius Rhaney split time with Roullier, who was resting his knee.

