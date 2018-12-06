The Rams became the first time to clinch an NFL playoff spot last weekend, securing the NFC West title with their win over the Lions. There’s a good chance other teams will join them in Week 14.
CURRENT AFC PLAYOFF FIELD
1. Kansas City (10-2)
2. New England (9-3, owns tiebreaker over Houston via head-to-head win on Sept. 9)
3. Houston (9-3)
4. Pittsburgh (7-4-1)
5. Los Angeles Chargers (9-3)
6. Baltimore (7-5)
AFC CLINCHING SCENARIOS
Chiefs (10-2): Kansas City will clinch a playoff berth with a win/tie, or a Dolphins loss/tie combined with a Colts loss/tie and a Titans loss/tie.
Patriots (9-3): New England will clinch the AFC East title with a win/tie.
Texans (9-3): Houston will clinch the AFC South title with a win combined with a Titans loss/tie, or a tie combined with a Titans loss.
Chargers (9-3): Los Angeles will clinch a playoff berth with a win combined with a Dolphins loss/tie, a Broncos loss/tie, a Colts loss/tie and a Titans loss/tie. It also can clinch a playoff berth with a tie plus a number of other scenarios playing out.
AFC ELIMINATION SCENARIOS
Titans (6-6): Tennessee will be eliminated from AFC South title contention with a loss combined with a Texans win/tie, or a tie combined with a Texans win.
Colts (6-6): Indianapolis will be eliminated from AFC South title contention with a loss or a tie.
Dolphins (6-6): Miami will be eliminated from AFC East title contention with a loss/tie.
Bengals (5-7): Cincinnati will be eliminated from AFC North title contention with a loss combined with a Steelers win/tie, or a tie combined with a Steelers win.
Browns (4-7-1): Cleveland will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss combined with a Ravens win. The Browns will be eliminated from AFC North title contention with a Steelers win; a loss combined with a Steelers tie; a loss combined with a Bengals loss; or a tie combined with a Bengals loss/tie and a Steelers tie.
Jaguars (4-8): Jacksonville, which already cannot win the AFC South, will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Titans, or a tie and a number of other scenarios playing out.
Bills (4-8): As parsed out by NFL Playoff Scenarios on Reddit, Buffalo’s playoff-elimination scenarios are too numerous to list here. Suffice to say, the Bills need to avoid a loss or a tie in Week 14.
Jets (3-9): New York, which already cannot win the AFC East, will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie, or with wins by any of the following teams: Colts, Titans, Dolphins, Ravens. New York also will be eliminated with any of the following combinations: Bengals win/Broncos win; Bengals win/Browns loss; Broncos win/Browns win.
ALREADY ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: Raiders (2-10).
CURRENT NFC PLAYOFF FIELD
1. Los Angeles (11-1, clinched NFC West)
2. New Orleans (10-2)
3. Chicago (8-4)
4. Dallas (7-5)
5. Seattle (7-5)
6. Minnesota (6-5-1)
NFC CLINCHING SCENARIOS
Rams (11-1): Los Angeles will clinch a first-round playoff bye with a win.
New Orleans (10-2): The Saints will clinch the NFC south with a win/tie or a Panthers loss/tie. New Orleans will clinch a playoff berth with a Vikings loss, Eagles loss/tie and a Redskins loss/tie.
NFC ELIMINATION SCENARIOS
Panthers (6-6): Carolina will be eliminated from NFC South title contention with a loss/tie or a Saints win/tie.
Packers (4-7-1): Green Bay will be eliminated from NFC North title contention with a loss, or a tie combined with a Bears win/tie, or a tie combined with a Vikings win/tie, or a Bears tie combined with a Vikings win. The Packers will be eliminated form playoff contention with a loss combined with a Redskins win and a Cowboys-Eagles tie.
Giants (4-8): New York will be eliminated from NFC East title contention with a loss/tie or a Cowboys win. The Giants will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss.
Lions (4-8): Detroit, which already cannot win the NFC North, will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss combined with a Vikings win, or a loss combined with an Eagles win/tie, or a loss combined with a Redskins win/tie, or a tie combined with a Seahawks win/tie, Redskins win and Cowboys-Eagles tie.
Falcons (4-8): Atlanta, which already cannot win the NFC South, will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss combined with a Redskins win and a Cowboys-Eagles tie.
Cardinals (3-9): Arizona, which already cannot win the NFC West, will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, or with a tie and numerous other scenarios playing out.
ALREADY ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: 49ers (2-10).
