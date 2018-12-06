

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is carted off the field after breaking his right leg on Nov. 18 against the Texans. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Three weeks after quarterback Alex Smith suffered a devastating leg injury during the Redskins' loss to the Texans, there is growing concern about the progress of his recovery, with the Redskins issuing a statement Thursday describing the injury as “serious” and asking that “everyone please honor the Smith family’s request for privacy at this time.”

There were unconfirmed reports Wednesday and Thursday that Smith remained hospitalized and was battling an infection related to the surgery to repair his broken tibia and fibula.

A day after Smith suffered his injury, Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said the quarterback’s surgery went well and he was facing a six- to eight-month recovery timeline. ESPN’s Adam Schefter later reported that Smith had suffered a compound spiral fracture and faced a “lengthy rehab.”

[Long-term ramifications of Alex Smith injury remain unclear for Redskins]

A compound fracture refers to a bone puncturing the skin and has a higher risk of infection because of outside debris that could get into the wound when the bone breaks the skin. The Redskins would not confirm that Smith suffered a compound fracture, repeating only that Smith suffered a broken tibia and fibula. The team had provided almost no additional information about Smith’s injury or recovery before releasing Thursday’s statement.

“On behalf of Alex Smith, we appreciate all of the concerns and prayers over the injury he incurred on November 18th against the Houston Texans,” the statement read. “Although this is a serious injury, Alex and his family remain strong. We would ask that everyone please honor the Smith family’s request for privacy at this time.”

Statement by the Washington Redskins: pic.twitter.com/SROL4sPVFM — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) December 6, 2018

Read more on the Redskins:

Redskins move Quinton Dunbar and Trey Quinn to injured reserve

Mark Sanchez laughs off ‘butt fumble,’ says he’s grateful for opportunity with Redskins

Richard Sherman isn’t buying the Redskins’ reasons for not calling Colin Kaepernick

Sure, the Redskins have had injuries, but their crisis began long before