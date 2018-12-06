Kamu Grugier-Hill brings down Wayne Gallman in the Nov. 25 game against the New York Giants. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Ordinarily, one mediocre team talking trash about another mediocre team might not draw much attention.

But there is a ton on the line when the Philadelphia Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. The 6-6 Super Bowl champions are playing not just for pride, but for a share of the NFC East lead. The 7-5 Cowboys are on a tear, riding a four-game winning streak that now has them favored to make the playoffs. So, you see, there are reasons for verbal smackfests and Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill got the ball rolling Wednesday.

“Look at Dallas’ history. They always choke,” he said (via NBC Sports Philadelphia). “So we’ll go down there and make them choke.”

The third-year linebacker does have a point, although using the word “choke” is verbal nitroglycerin.

Because the month of December has not been kind to Dallas. Since winning the Super Bowl after the 1995 season, the Cowboys have had a winning record after the start of December in just six seasons. They are 43-55 in December and January regular season games in that span.

The 6-6 Eagles have won six of their last eight games at AT&T Stadium and four of their past five. They’ve won two straight games for the first time this year, but their latest win came against a badly depleted Redskins team. They also beat the 4-8 Giants at home. The Cowboys are coming off one of the biggest victories of the year, a 13-10 win over the high-flying Saints.

