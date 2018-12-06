

Kamu Grugier-Hill brings down Wayne Gallman in the Nov. 25 game against the New York Giants. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Ordinarily, one mediocre team talking trash about another mediocre team might not draw much attention.

But there is a ton on the line when the Philadelphia Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. The 6-6 Super Bowl champions are playing not just for pride, but for a share of the NFC East lead. The 7-5 Cowboys are on a tear, riding a four-game winning streak that now has them favored to make the playoffs. So, you see, there are reasons for verbal smackfests and Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill got the ball rolling Wednesday.

“Look at Dallas’ history. They always choke,” he said (via NBC Sports Philadelphia). “So we’ll go down there and make them choke.”

The third-year linebacker does have a point, although using the word “choke” is verbal nitroglycerin.

[NFL playoff scenarios for Week 14: Who else is on the verge of joining the Rams?]

Because the month of December has not been kind to Dallas. Since winning the Super Bowl after the 1995 season, the Cowboys have had a winning record after the start of December in just six seasons. They are 43-55 in December and January regular season games in that span.

The 6-6 Eagles have won six of their last eight games at AT&T Stadium and four of their past five. They’ve won two straight games for the first time this year, but their latest win came against a badly depleted Redskins team. They also beat the 4-8 Giants at home. The Cowboys are coming off one of the biggest victories of the year, a 13-10 win over the high-flying Saints.

