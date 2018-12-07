

Derrick Henry ran for four touchdowns Thursday night as the Titans overwhelmed the Jaguars. (Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Derrick Henry, the Tennessee Titans’ battering ram of a running back, had one of the more memorable rushing performances in NFL history Thursday night. He had plenty of help from the borderline disinterested play of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who went from being one of the league’s biggest disappointments this season to being, arguably, something even more objectionable than that.

“This has been embarrassing for this Jacksonville defense,” Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman said during the Fox broadcast.

Indeed it was. Henry ran for 238 yards and four touchdowns on only 17 carries as the Titans beat the Jaguars, 30-9. He averaged 14 yards per carry. He joined Tony Dorsett as the only players in NFL history with a 99-yard touchdown run.

“I’m with Tony Dorsett, man,” Henry told Fox after the game. “That’s a legend.”

[Derrick Henry’s glorious rushing night included an NFL record, four touchdowns and one epic stiff arm]

Henry might have had a fifth touchdown. But with the Titans near the goal line late in the game, Henry remained on the sideline and allowed teammate Dion Lewis to stay on the field, even as Coach Mike Vrabel appeared to be urging Henry to re-enter the game.

“We’ve both got to eat,” Henry said. “I want to see him get a touchdown. ... Records, they come and go. ... We’re teammates. That’s what teammates do.”

Henry did go back on the field in time for a third-down carry in which the Jaguars knocked him out of bounds shy of the end zone, producing a celebration by several members of the Jacksonville defense. So the Jaguars' defense came to play for one carry by Henry, four touchdowns too late.



Quarterback Cody Kessler and the Jaguars have lost eight of their past nine after a 3-1 start. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Henry stiff-armed and rumbled his way right over Jaguars defenders on his 99-yarder. All night, the Jaguars’ tackling was about as indifferent as it gets. Henry set a single-game franchise rushing record. He also had the fewest carries by any NFL runner in the Super Bowl era to reach at least 200 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a game.

The Jaguars reached last season’s AFC title game before losing narrowly at New England, mostly on the strength of their then-powerful defense. The leadership of front office executive Tom Coughlin and Coach Doug Marrone was celebrated, and rightly so. The Jaguars got off to a 2-0 start this season that included a Week 2 triumph over the Patriots.

[The Texans might actually be this good]

But they’ve lost eight of their last nine games to drop to 4-9. Their offseason decision to stick with Blake Bortles at quarterback has not turned out well, with Bortles now benched. And their lackadaisical effort Thursday night had Marrone’s job security being called into question by some observers, despite the Jaguars reportedly being committed to keeping him.

“Everyone in Jax has to go,” agent Blake Baratz wrote on Twitter during the game. “It’s not an option. Team had one good year now everyone playing for themselves. I’ve watched enough tackle football to know what that looks like. ‘Ya ain’t gotta go home but ya gotta get the hell up outta here.”

Everyone in Jax has to go. It’s not an option. Team had one good year now everyone playing for themselves. I’ve watched enough tackle football to know what that looks like. “Ya ain’t gotta go home but ya gotta get the hell up outta here” — Blake Baratz (@blakebaratz) December 7, 2018

It has gotten truly ugly for the Jaguars, and the beneficiaries Thursday night were Henry and the Titans.