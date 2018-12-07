

Tennessee running back Derrick Henry had 238 yards on 17 carries Thursday. (Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports)

Titans running back Derrick Henry must be feeling some Heisman Trophy fever in advance of the award presentation. The 2015 Heisman winner put on a show during Tennessee’s 30-9 rout of Jacksonville on Thursday night.

Deploying his lethal stiff arm and long strides, Henry ran for 219 yards and four touchdowns — by the start of the fourth quarter. He finished with 238 yards on 17 carries.

His 99-yard touchdown run in the second quarter set the Internet ablaze and tied Tony Dorsett for the longest rushing touchdown in NFL history.

Derrick Henry!!!! WOW!!!!!!! — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 7, 2018

Derrick Henry just won the Heisman Trophy again. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 7, 2018

Derrick Henry did the Marshawn Lynch run for twice the distance at half the speed. — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) December 7, 2018

I see ya 22‼️ — Kwon Alexander (@kwon) December 7, 2018

Using conventional fantasy football scoring, that’s 45.9 points.

Great googly moogly. Derrick Henry. Where has this been all year? One of the all-time great fantasy playoff performances. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 7, 2018

when you realize your playoff opponent has derrick henry pic.twitter.com/pDrR2PEAaC — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 7, 2018

And after that, Henry wasn’t still done. In fact, his night was far from finished. He had more Jaguar defenders to run through on the way to the end zone.

As you can see here:

And here, with this 54-yard touchdown run that came less than two minutes later:

You can't stop him. You can only hope to contain him. He is EL TRACTORCITO. 🚜@KingHenry_2 | #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/91B1SQUvbB — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 7, 2018

Henry had a chance for a fifth — yes, five — rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, when the Titans were set up first and goal from the Jacksonville 1-yard line. But Tennessee on first down handed off to Dion Lewis, who was stuffed at the line of scrimmage.

Fans chanted, “Henry! Henry!” and Coach Mike Vrabel looked to his running back to head into the huddle, but Henry seemed to shake Vrabel off. Lewis again couldn’t break the goal line on second down, and Henry trotted back into the huddle for the next play.

The Titans pitched the ball out wide to him, but the Jaguar defense met him there for a one-yard loss. Fans rose up again, shouting, “Go! Go! Go!” as Vrabel weighed his options on fourth down.

He left his offense on the field. Quarterback Marcus Mariota faked a handoff up the middle, but threw an incomplete pass.

Oh well. The Titans settled for Henry’s herculean effort.

