Need some quick tips to assemble your fantasy lineup for Week 14? For most leagues, this weekend represents the first round of the postseason. For other leagues, it might be the final weekend of the regular season. Either way, we’ve combed the far reaches of the Internet and culled only the choicest fantasy tips and advice. Below you’ll find easily digestible nuggets from multiple fantasy experts, addressing some of the critical situations fantasy owners will face from week to week.

Injury Decisions

Matt Breida, RB, 49ers: Breida (ankle) has been ruled out, which means Justin Wilson (134 total yards in Week 13) will get another opportunity to shine. Wilson was largely unknown a week ago, but he was a hot pickup the past few days though still available in 32 percent of ESPN leagues.

Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks: While Carson nurses a finger injury, all signs seem to suggest he will play Monday night against the Vikings. In a huge game for both teams, the matchup isn’t advantageous, but Carson owners may be hard-pressed to remove him from the lineup just for that. Owners with better RB2/flex options should certainly entertain the idea. The hope if you have Carson in the lineup is for the Seahawks' tailback to gain 50-60 yards and find the end zone.

James Conner, RB, Steelers: Conner has been ruled out for this weekend with an ankle injury. Jayley Samuels will get the call and gets to face the Raiders. Samuels began the week owned in 4 percent of ESPN leagues, but he’s only available in 20 percent of leagues now.

Gus Edwards, RB, Ravens: Edwards has been a pleasant surprise the past few weeks for Baltimore, and for those owners who managed to scoop him up, it doesn’t appear he will be sidelined by an ankle injury. The Ravens expect Edwards to be on the field for their game at Kansas City. Assuming he’s good to go, Edwards should keep producing.

Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers: As expected, Gordon is likely out at least another week and with the way Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson performed in Week 13, San Diego will probably try to give Gordon all the time he needs in preparation for the team’s expected playoff run.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts: While Hilton hasn’t practiced for two straight days, he reportedly should be able to play Sunday as he nurses a shoulder injury. Hilton had a nice game against the Texans in the teams' first meeting (four receptions for 115 yards).

Fringe Starters

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles: Jeffery has been a non-factor in fantasy for several weeks and the arrival of Golden Tate in a trade hasn’t helped. Philadelphia faces NFC East rival Dallas and the Cowboys boast a secondary that has been stingy vs. opposing wide receivers. Owners haven’t been able to count on Jeffery for weeks; this weekend should be no different. Find an alternative.

Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns: Cleveland’s opponent, the Carolina Panthers, have been a wide receiver’s dream this season. The Panthers have allowed the most WR fantasy points since Week 9 (11th overall) and rookie QB Baker Mayfield will surely be looking Landry’s way often this Sunday.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos: Sutton figures to see an uptick in targets after the season-ending injury to teammate Emmanuel Sanders. Sutton had a nice outing for Denver in Week 13, hauling in four receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown. Sutton owners have reason for optimism these next couple weeks (fantasy postseason) as the Broncos face the 49ers, Browns and Raiders. While Sutton brings some risk, he seems worth starting at WR2/flex unless your team is absolutely loaded.

Spencer Ware, RB, Chiefs: Ware turned in a serviceable effort in place of Kareem Hunt in Week 13, tallying 52 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Kansas City hosts Baltimore this weekend, and the Ravens will bring a defensive unit that has allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs. If you’re considering plugging Ware in the lineup, proceed with caution.

Lottery Tickets That Could Pay Off

LeGarrette Blount, RB, Lions: With the injury to Kerryon Johnson, Blount has been given more carries the past two weeks. Detroit visits Arizona this weekend and that means Blount will have a chance to feast on a Cardinals' defensive unit that has surrendered 15 rushing touchdowns and is allowing opposing tailbacks 4.5 yards per carry. Blount is available in 60 percent of ESPN leagues.

Keith Kirkwood, WR, Saints: Kirkwood has exactly two receptions the past two weeks, but both have gone for touchdowns. He’s virtually un-owned in ESPN leagues. While Kirkwood might be the new No. 3 wideout for New Orleans, that’s unlikely to translate to fantasy relevance on a consistent basis. But against Tampa Bay’s secondary, owners in dire need of a WR2/flex play may need to take a chance on someone in free agency; Kirkwood fits the bill.

