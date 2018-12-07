

Washington Redskins guard Tony Bergstrom will not play against the New York Giants on Sunday. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins interior offensive line took many shapes this week as the team prepared for Sunday’s NFC East matchup against the New York Giants. Redskins Coach Jay Gruden went big with two tackles and tried small with a more athletic duo.

As of Friday afternoon, he still hadn’t decided on a pair of starters.

The Redskins will be without right guard Tony Bergstrom (knee/ankle) and left guard Jonathan Cooper (torn biceps), who is done for the season, and Gruden must decide on a third set of starters after Shawn Lauvao and Brandon Scherff were placed on injured reserve Nov. 5.

Linebacker Ryan Anderson (hamstring) is also out.

“We have a nice walk-through tomorrow just to get our things tied down with who’s going to be in there, communication-wise,” Gruden said. “And it could be a rotational-type thing. there’s no law that says you can’t sub guards in and out in between series and check out some different guys at different spots. We like to stay consistent, but we have different flavors of guards. We have the mammoth guards we can put in there, we have the more athletic guards we could put in there.”

[Mark Sanchez won New York, lost his job and became a punchline. Now he’s back.]

The team signed center Demetrius Rhaney and guard Zac Kerin on Wednesday. Cooper, guard Luke Bowanko and tackle Austin Howard were all signed Nov. 5. Veteran swing tackle Ty Nsekhe is also available to play guard, but Gruden would prefer to keep him ready to step in for Trent Williams or Morgan Moses.

Defensive end Matt Ioannidis (shin), wide receiver Josh Doctson (hip), center Chase Roullier (knee) and linebacker Zach Brown (illness) were all listed as questionable. Ioannidis, who has seen medical specialists, is dealing with a deep bruise that kept him from last week’s game and out of practice all week. Stacy McGee is expected to start if he cannot play.

[Concerns grow about Alex Smith’s recovery as he deals with an infection following ‘serious’ leg injury]

Doctson strained his hip in Friday’s practice, but Gruden did not think it was serious.

Linebackers Tae Davis (ankle) and B.J. Goodson (neck/foot) were listed as questionable for the Giants. Goodson was limited in practice all week and Friday’s session was the only time Davis practiced all week.

The Giants placed safety Landon Collins (shoulder) on injured reserve this week. Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was limited Friday with a quad issue, but did not receive an injury designation for the game.

Read more on the Washington Redskins:

Redskins-Giants matchups: Five potential keys to Sunday’s game

With Mark Sanchez under center, the Redskins’ quarterback carousel is spinning again

In letter to Roger Goodell, Sen. Blumenthal questions Redskins’ and NFL’s priorities