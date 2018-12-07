Susie Goodall, the youngest and lone woman competing in a solo around-the-world sailing competition called the 2018 Golden Globe Race, was rescued Friday by a cargo ship that diverted to her location about 2,000 miles west of Cape Horn in the Southern Ocean, which circles Antarctica. Goodall’s Twitter feed, which is being run by her family, acknowledged the news:

ON THE SHIP!!! — SusieGoodallRacing (@susieBgoodall) December 7, 2018

Sailing through 60-knot winds and high seas, Goodall’s 35-foot yacht flipped end-over-end Wednesday — the 157th day of her journey — while she was below deck, breaking its mast but leaving the hull intact. The 29-year-old native of Falmouth, England, suffered cuts and bruises and said she was “knocked out for a while” but came to and made contact with race organizers on her emergency satellite phone. By Friday, a 190-meter, Hong Kong-registered cargo ship called the Tian Fu, which was traveling to Argentina from China, was able to home in on her location via her search and rescue transponder.

But the rescue was not without its perils, as seen in this Instagram post:

According to the Golden Globe Twitter feed, Goodall’s engine stalled after about 20 minutes, so the cargo ship master had to maneuver the 40,000-ton vessel to meet her. With the seas calming a bit, it was able to lift her out of her yacht via crane, which was captured in a photograph by Chile’s national search and rescue service.

After 3 intensive days of co-ordinations from MRCC Chile, today at 15:35 UTC the motor vessel "TIAN FU" was able to recue the British yachtswoman Susie Goodall.

BZ. pic.twitter.com/20bOEendr2 — MRCC Chile (@MRCCChile) December 7, 2018

Goodall’s Twitter feed provided an update on one of her first orders of business upon her rescue:

VERY GOOD HOT DRINK!!!:) — SusieGoodallRacing (@susieBgoodall) December 7, 2018

The Golden Globe race began in July in France, and its now-17 contestants are sailing 30,000 miles around the globe using only the 1960s-era equipment that was available to Sir Robin Knox-Johnson, the only sailor to finish the previous Golden Globe around-the-world solo race in 1968. That means the contestants in this year’s race had to make their way around the globe without satellite navigation aids, and the design of their yachts had to be from before 1988.

