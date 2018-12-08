

Jason Smith leaves the Wizards having averaged 4.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in 119 games over two-plus seasons. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Washington Wizards on Friday were finalizing a deal that would acquire forward Sam Dekker for veteran center Jason Smith in a three-team trade that included the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks, according to a league source.

The main component of the deal featured Cleveland sending point guard George Hill to the Bucks for Matthew Dellavedova and injured big man John Henson. Smith goes to Milwaukee as part of the deal.

Although the team will part with Smith, a positive locker room presence who was in the last season of his three-year deal, Washington adds another youthful wing player while moving away from the traditional centers the team has stockpiledover the years.

Dekker, a first-round pick (No. 18 overall) of the Houston Rockets in 2015, has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, in addition to the Cavaliers, over his four-year career. This season with the Cavaliers, Dekker has appeared in only nine games and averaged 6.3 points while hitting on 38.5 percent of his three-point attempts. For his career, Dekker has scored 5.3 points per game.

While Dekker has not found his footing yet in the league, he was an athletic scoring threat when he helped lead Wisconsin to the 2015 NCAA Final Four. He joins a frontcourt group that consists of Jeff Green, Markieff Morris and Thomas Bryant, who has started at center since Dwight Howard left the team due to a lower back soreness and the subsequent surgery to repair the injury.

Smith, 32, was the oldest player in the Wizards' locker room and was due $5.45 million in the final year of his deal. In 2016, the Wizards signed the 7-foot Smith, as well as Ian Mahinmi, in free agency. While Smith appeared in 74 games in his first season in Washington, his role had diminished. Smith made the effort to develop a three-point shot — attempting a career-high 78 threes during the 2016-17 season — but mostly remained out of the rotation. This season, Smith has appeared in 12 games.

Hailed by coaches and players for his selflessness, Smith earned respect within the locker room. John Wall called Smith one of his favorite teammates and in 2017, Smith won a National Basketball Players Association award for being “the teammate with the biggest impact on and off the court.”

During the same season, as Smith’s minutes dwindled and DNPs stacked up, Wall said: “He’s just always ready, he prepares himself every game, every day, like he’s going to get minutes. If he doesn’t, he’s one of the main guys cheering for us, and we couldn’t ask for more from a guy like that.”

According to ESPN, which first reported the deal, the move will slash Washington’s luxury tax bill to $9.79 million.

This is a developing story and has been updated.

