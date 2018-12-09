

The Dallas Cowboys had a need at wide receiver and traded for Amari Cooper. Now, Coach Jason Garrett reportedly has his eye on another acquisition: ESPN’s Jason Witten, the former Cowboys tight end.

Garrett has tried several times to convince Witten to leave the booth and return to the playing field, the network’s Adam Schefter reports. Witten, who has had a rocky first season as the color analyst on “Monday Night Football,” has resisted the overtures even as the Cowboys have won four games in a row since acquiring Cooper and are atop the NFC East going into Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

The Cowboys could use help at tight end and Garrett believed Witten could step right back in. Witten, 36, spent his entire 15 seasons with the team and finished second all-time in the NFL in receptions (1,152) and receiving yards (12,448) by a tight end, trailing only Tony Gonzalez in both categories.

In fairness, Witten’s former quarterback, Tony Romo, made it look ridiculously easy when he joined CBS last year. But while Romo’s games have been marked by enthusiasm and the ability to effectively explain and predict plays, Witten’s have been notable for an unfortunate comparison of Giants running back Saquon Barkley to O.J. Simpson, a gaffe about Aaron Rodgers pulling “a rabbit out of his head” and a comment about the NFL becoming too “left wing.” ESPN was left to explain that last one, and Witten told The Post’s Ben Strauss that “it was a mix-up in words. I was saying the pendulum was moving to the left and I guess the nerves of being a rookie — I mean trust me I would never get into rushing the passer and politics.”

