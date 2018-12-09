

Jordan Reed injured his foot in Sunday's game versus the Giants. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed left the team’s game Sunday against the Giants with a foot injury and will not return.

Reed went to the sideline midway through the first quarter and was treated by the staff on the bench before slowly limping to the locker room with assistance from two staff members. He was originally ruled doubtful to return and was downgraded to out at halftime.

Reed has been injury-prone throughout his career, but he hadn’t been sidelined in the first 12 games before Sunday’s foot injury. He had surgery on both big toes during the offseason and was held out for most of the preseason, but had gotten through all of the season unscathed. Reed has yet to play all 16 games in a season and played a career-high 14 games in 2015.

The season hasn’t been particularly prolific for Reed, as he has recorded 54 catches for 558 yards and two touchdowns.

Vernon Davis picks up a bigger workload with Reed out.