The fantasy football regular season has come to an end but that doesn’t make the waiver wire any less important, especially if you have been streaming quarterbacks and defenses to make it this far.

It’s also possible star players on teams that clinched the NFL playoffs early, such as the Los Angeles Rams, could see the field less -- or not at all -- giving them less of an opportunity to make the same impact that has carried your team this far in 2018. That’s of course less likely to happen in Week 15 as it is in Week 16 or 17, but jumping on a player now rather than waiting could be the difference between having someone that could contribute in the right situation or hoping a third-string quarterback gets a chance to shine in less-than-ideal circumstances.

Jaguars defense and special teams (31 percent)

Since allowing their highest passer rating in Week 9 to Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts (123.5), the Jaguars have not allowed a passer rating higher than 89.8; league average is 94.3. That’s pushed them up to No. 5 on Football Outsiders defensive ratings, which is adjusted to account for strength of schedule. Not only are they peaking at the right time for anyone bold enough to start them in the fantasy playoffs, next week the Washington Redskins will come to town, with Mark Sanchez or maybe Josh Johnson under center. Sanchez was benched in the third against the New York Giants on Sunday.



Jaguars defense in 2018; passer rating against.

Broncos defense and special teams (35 percent)

Heading into Week 14 the Broncos had the second-best defense per Football Outsiders. The high ranking is largely due to the team’s ability to get to the passer — after adjusting their sack rate to account for the offensive line faced, they rank third overall (9.1 percent) with just a few ticks separating them from the top two teams in the NFL this year, which are Pittsburgh (9.1 percent) and Detroit (9.5 percent), respectively.

Their next opponent, the Cleveland Browns, has a strong pass blocking unit (second-best per Pro Football Focus) but their overall offense is weak, scoring 1.7 points per drive in 2018, the seventh-worst in the NFL.

Ian Thomas, TE, Carolina Panthers (75 percent)

The team’s injury replacement for starting tight end Greg Olsen is filling in admirably. Last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thomas caught five passes for 46 yards and a week later against the Browns he caught nine of a team-high 11 targets for 77 yards. The rookie out of Indiana hasn’t caught a touchdown yet but a steady diet of targets helps keep his floor high with the upside of a scoring play or two in your fantasy football playoffs.

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills (Available in 84 percent of fantasy leagues)

In Weeks 12 and 13, no quarterback produced more fantasy points than Allen, and it isn’t close: his 55 points over those two weeks are almost nine points more than Russel Wilson, who was second (46.7). Allen tossed 206 yards and two interceptions against the Jets yet broke Michael Vick’s rushing record on Sunday afternoon: Allen had 101 rushing yards and a touchdown. That, combined with 99 yards in Week 12 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars and 135 in Week 13’s game with the Miami Dolphins, gave Allen 335 rushing yards over a three-game span, breaking a record that Vick set in 2006.

Josh Allen has surpassed 95+ yards rushing in three consecutive games, joining Fred Jackson, Thurman Thomas and O.J. Simpson as the only @buffalobills to ever do so. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 9, 2018

Allen might not be able to run as well against Detroit in Week 15 — the Lions allow a league-low 1.8 yards per carry to quarterbacks in 2018 per data from TruMedia — but he could have solid production through the air: Detroit is allowing the second-highest passer rating against (110.8) in 2018.

Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers (68 percent)

Samuel played 112 of the team’s 129 snaps in Weeks 12 and 13 and in Week 14 caught 4 of 8 targets for 80 yards. If the New Orleans Saints cover him with P.J. Williams and Eli Apple next week he could be in for another solid game: those two have combined to allow eight touchdowns in coverage this year.

