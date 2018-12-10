

Kareem Hunt has reportedly entered into counseling for anger and alcohol management. (Jason Hanna/Getty Images )

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said Sunday that he and other team officials were “shocked” by the video that led to the recent release of Kareem Hunt. Clark Hunt added that the Chiefs had been aware of two other offseason incidents involving the star running back, and said that the organization was still willing to get him “some help off the field.”

Speaking after Kansas City’s 27-24 home win over the Ravens Monday, Clark Hunt offered his first public comments since his team parted ways with Kareem Hunt on Nov. 30. That was just hours after a video surfaced which showed the player shoving and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel in a February incident for which the Chiefs and the NFL have been criticized for not investigating more thoroughly.

[Bill Simmons rips Roger Goodell over Kareem Hunt case: ‘Where was he?’]

Kareem Hunt said of the Chiefs last week that he “didn’t tell them everything” about the incident, that his “actions caused this” and that the team “did what was right.” He went unclaimed on waivers Monday and having been placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, is effectively serving an indefinite suspension.

“We were obviously shocked by the video, I think like anybody who saw it,” Clark Hunt, 53, said Sunday, “and we had some issues with Kareem not being truthful about what had happened that night. We just really felt, for everybody’s best interest, we needed to head in a different direction.”

Clark Hunt said his team made “a collective decision” to release the 23-year-old back, who led the NFL in rushing as a rookie last season and was having another stellar campaign. “Everybody was on board with it,” he claimed, adding, “I don’t think we were necessarily trying to make a statement, we just felt that the best thing for the Kansas City Chiefs moving forward was for us to part ways with Kareem.”

Asked about two other episodes of alleged violence involving Kareem Hunt this year, one in January at a Kansas City nightclub and the other in June at an Ohio resort, Kansas City’s owner said, “We were familiar with all three events that he had had in the offseason. They had all been reported to the NFL, and the NFL was investigating them.”

Earlier on Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Kareem Hunt entered into counseling for anger and alcohol management. Once the league has completed its probe, he is expected to receive a formal suspension of at least six games, and likely more than that, although he is also expected to eventually be signed by another NFL team.

“Certainly we wish the best for Kareem in the future. I hope that at some point he is able to come back to the National Football League. I’m not sure when that will be,” Clark Hunt said.

"Our message to him was, even though we’re having to part ways with you today, we’re still supportive of you, and if you need us to get you some help off the field, we’re willing to do that.”

To a question about whether their experience with Kareem Hunt would change the way Chiefs look at college prospects, Clark Hunt asserted that his “scouting staff does a really good job of vetting players, and part of that analysis is their character."

“Obviously, it’s very hard to learn everything about somebody,” he continued. “Sometimes you have somebody who, in college, didn’t have any incidents, and they get to the pro level, with the fame and fortune that comes with the position, they do something you don’t expect. So we’re certainly going to try to get better, but I don’t think you can ever be perfect in that regard.”

