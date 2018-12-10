

Redskins running back Chris Thompson says he and other players are frustrated with the team's losing streak, and are aware Coach Jay Gruden and team president Bruce Allen are on the hot seat. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The look on Zach Brown’s face Monday morning seemed to sum up the atmosphere in the Washington Redskins' locker room following the team’s 40-16 loss Sunday to the last-place New York Giants. The inside linebacker typically shows off his outgoing, gregarious personality and mischievous smile, but that was no where to be found.

He expressed frustration at being benched for rookie Shaun Dion Hamilton, which Coach Jay Gruden explained as a product of Brown missing practices with an illness last week. He was frustrated with the way the defense has nose-dived in the latter part of the season, allowing 400-plus yards in five of the last six games after allowing opponents to reach that plateau just once in the first seven games.

He answered with a version of “I don’t know” to a variety of questions, but seemed particularly upset about some recent coaching decisions.

“They’re changing stuff,” Brown said about the coaching staff. “If it’s not broke, don’t change it.”

Brown declined to elaborate.

The Redskins have now lost four straight games and five of the last six, as a 5-2 start and aspirations of winning the NFC East seem like eons ago. Injuries have depleted the offense, and quarterback Josh Johnson will start against the Jaguars this week after signing last Tuesday.

Both Gruden and team president Bruce Allen are considered to be on the hot seat, and the players know it.

“I think sometimes it’d hard not to think about it because, of course, you’re going to get asked about it,” running back Chris Thompson said. “But y’all all know how I feel about Jay. I’m a ride for him til the end. We’ve got three more games to go, and at this point anything can happen.

"The decisions that are made upstairs, we can’t really control that stuff.”

Thompson has as good of a pulse on the locker room as any player on the roster, and he didn’t hesitate to describe the atmosphere as frustrated.

“I think about where we were before everything started going downhill. We were in a good place,” Thompson said. " . . . For me, it’s a little frustrating. I just try to tell guys as much as I can to look back at what we did have or what we were doing right or doing well before these injuries to our quarterback happened. We’ve got the talent to do it. Our defense is still intact for the most part. As an offense, just been having them on the field a whole lot and any defense, I don’t care who you are, if Chicago’s defense is out on the field for 40 minutes in a game . . . they’re going to get tired at some point.

“The playmakers, we’ve just got to find a way to make more plays. I just feel like, personally, I haven’t been able to make plays like I know I can. And that part of it is super frustrating because we’ve put ourselves in some bad positions offensive-wise. It’s frustrating, but we’ve just got to stick with it. We’ve got three more games. We’ve just got to believe in what we do and keep grinding this thing out.”

