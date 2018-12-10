

Huntingtown guard Ari Bracero is 4-foot-10, but she works around her size limitations. (Photo courtesy/Tanea Granlund)

Don’t mistake Huntingtown’s Ari Bracero for a middle school student and don’t underestimate her 4-foot-10 stature. The sophomore point guard can ball and she plans to for a squad with high aspirations this season.

“She’s got moves to the hoops that big girls that are 6 feet tall don’t even know what she’s going to do. She can shake and bake,” Coach Jennifer Shoup said. “She’s got a three-point shot and she understands her size limitation, so she’s working on a lot of things to be able to see the passers before size gets around her. It’s pretty neat to watch.”

Bracero started as a freshman last year and was honorable mention for the all-Southern Maryland Athletic Conference team. Along with sophomore Crista Link, Bracero will play a crucial role in Huntingtown advancing deep into the playoffs.

With the season opener against Westlake pushed back, the Hurricanes do not play their first game until Monday at La Plata. The extra time has given the players more time to build cohesion, which was lacking for much of last season.

Elizabeth Diamond, the star player who averaged nearly 20 points per game two years ago, tore her ACL and meniscus during volleyball season last year and had to miss basketball. With Bracero and Link starting as freshmen, the Hurricanes needed to adjust to playing with each other. Considering the circumstances, their 11-11 record was better than many predicted.

Along the way, improvement was evident. The Hurricanes lost in the first round of the playoffs on a buzzer-beater to St. Charles, a foe they lost to by 34 points in the regular season. Now, the much-improved Hurricanes are using that loss as fuel.

“We keep reminding them how horrible it felt to lose that night,” Shoup said. “We have a mentality where we walk into every game and we don’t want to lose. The returning players are feeding off that. They’re hitting the court with a huge amount of intensity.”

Shoup believes that the intensity will transfer to better chemistry and more wins this year.

“Our goal this year is to win SMAC Chesapeake and do well in regionals,” Shoup said. “To be honest with you, by the time these girls are juniors and seniors, there’s no reason why these girls can’t make it to state.”

-David J. Kim

Woodbridge makes an early season statement against Paul VI

Woodbridge had one game to play in this weekend’s Art Turner Memorial Showcase: a Friday night matchup with the host team, the Paul VI Panthers. As one of the few public schools taking part in the talent-packed three-day event, Coach Tamika Dudley said she wanted her team to come away with early-season experience against a strong nonconference foe.

The Vikings surely came away with that, but they also secured a big win, beating the Panthers, 47-40, with a strong end-to-end performance against one of the area’s most respected girls' programs.

“Going into this I wanted them to understand, you can compete at this level, even as a public school,” Dudley said. “The one thing I loved to see was that there was a lot of adversity. They were really resilient and never gave up.”

The Vikings (4-0) trailed for most of the game but kept the deficit small, hanging around as the Panthers tried to put them away in front of a loud home crowd. In the fourth quarter the Vikings made their move, stringing together a few baskets and forcing several turnovers to put the Panthers on their heels.

Paul VI, playing most of the game without star guard Ashley Owusu, who went down with an injury in the second quarter, didn’t have an answer for the Vikings’ physicality down the stretch.

“Playing games like this is definitely helping us prepare for the long run and making it to states,” junior forward Aaliyah Pitts said. “That’s what we want, ultimately.”

-Michael Errigo

Gwynn Park fills point guard void with transfer

The one void in Gwynn Park’s lineup entering this season was at point guard after Amaya Harkley graduated. The Yellowjackets’ other four starters returned.

But Gwynn Park may have filled that hole in November when guard Jacqueline Dianis transferred from Paul VI. Dianis grasped Gwynn Park’s offense because of her experience playing in a variety of systems, Coach Michael Strother said.

Dianis’s quick transition helped her record nine points and three assists in Gwynn Park’s 72-48 season-opening win over St. Charles on Friday night.

“She give us another scorer and ballhandler,” Strother said. “My [guards] are all interchangeable.”

Dianis joined a Prince George’s County contender that reached last year’s Maryland 2A semifinals. Guard Denai Bowman had 18 points and seven rebounds Friday, while guard Kroix Dale added 15 points and five rebounds.

Strother said he was most surprised by his players’ understanding of his variety of defensive sets after the graduation of the team’s best defender, Tashani Cardwell.

Next week, Gwynn Park will test itself against teams from New Jersey and New York in the She Got Game Classic.

“We’re going to be pretty tough to stop,” Strother said. “We pretty much have the same team we had last year, but we’ve grown a little.”

-Kyle Melnick

Ellie Mitchell joins the 1,000-point club and headlines Visitation’s title defense

Georgetown Visitation senior forward Ellie Mitchell has a lot of things to accomplish this season, so she got one milestone out of the way early. In Friday night’s 67-52 win over Flint Hill, Mitchell scored her 1,000th career point just two games into her senior season.

The Princeton commit, who was selected as an All-Met last year after leading her team to a 27-5 record, had 26 points and 12 rebounds against the Huskies on Friday. She joins junior forward Taylor Webster in what is one of the strongest duos in the area this season. Last year, Mitchell averaged 13.5 points per game and Webster added 13 points per game.

“They’re both big-time players and they’ve been working this offseason to get better,” Coach Mike McCarthy said.

Mitchell and the Bears will be hunting for their 13th consecutive ISL AA title after defeating Holy Child for the crown last year. McCarthy said before the season he thought the ISL would be “really solid” this year. The Flint Hill game was their first conference matchup of the year and the Bears handled it with ease, leading after every quarter in the 15-point win.

The Bears have a meeting with St. John’s, the team that beat them in last year’s DCSAA title game, set for January 2.

-Michael Errigo