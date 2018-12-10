

Josh Johnson runs for a first down during Sunday’s loss. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

A look at the good (Hail!) and bad (Fail!) from the Redskins’ 40-16 loss to the Giants on Sunday at FedEx Field.

Hail: Playing Madden NFL Football

Josh Johnson relieved an ineffective Mark Sanchez in the third quarter and proceeded to complete 11 of 16 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. Johnson also ran for 45 yards and a score, posting a 104.9 passer rating in his first appearance in an NFL regular season game since 2013. Incredibly, Johnson’s first completion, a simple four-yard out to Vernon Davis, was his first pass attempt in nearly seven years. Afterward, the career journeyman, who was preparing for the inaugural season of the Alliance of American Football league before the Redskins signed him on Wednesday, gave a charming interview about his improbable performance. Johnson explained that he spent last Sunday playing in a charity basketball game in Oakland. Over the next few days, he played EA Sports’ Madden NFL video game to get acquainted with his new teammates’ names. Johnson will start on Sunday against the Jaguars. The whole team might be better off skipping practice this week in favor of firing up Madden to prepare for Jacksonville.

Josh Johnson went 6 years and 363 days between NFL passes.



According to @EliasSports, that's the longest drought between passes since Doug Flutie went 8 years and 277 days between passes (Dec. 1989 to Sept. 1998). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 9, 2018

Fail: Playing Madden NFL on the All-Madden Difficulty Setting

That’s what it looked like Sanchez was doing in the first half, only with a wonky controller that was low on batteries and a roster full of receivers whose catch ratings had been decreased to defensive tackle-like levels. The Redskins managed 51 total yards and two first downs in the first half. Sanchez was sacked five times and threw a pair of interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown. He finished 6 of 14 for 38 yards and two picks, making the mediocre Giants defense, which was playing without safety Landon Collins, look like the 1985 Bears.

Hail: The Fans Who Stuck Around

The announced crowd at FedEx Field was 57,437, but judging by the shots on the TV broadcast, the actual number appeared to be about half that. By halftime, with the Redskins trailing 34-0, many had seen enough and headed for the exits.

“They had something to be upset about,” said Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, who called out the fan base earlier this season. “Respect that.”

I’ve got respect — and a lot of questions — for the Redskins fans who stuck around long enough to see Johnson lead a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives. There were audible cheers when the quarterback dived across the goal line for Washington’s first points of the game. At the same time, I don’t begrudge anyone for leaving early, or for avoiding FedEx Field altogether. The Redskins didn’t deserve you on Sunday.

Fail: The Redskins’ “Playoff Push”

It was already bad enough that Fox’s “Home Field Advantage” feature on the Redskins at the start of the game focused on all the good times at RFK Stadium before cutting to a shot of the team’s half-empty home without any sort of advantage for 22 years. Then at halftime, an ad for tickets to Washington’s final home game of the season, against the Eagles on Dec. 30, aired. It included the words “Playoff Push.” Look, the Redskins aren’t mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but if this team rallies to reach the postseason, I will drink the entire bottle of Villa Appalaccia Rustico that Todd Collins posed with on the cover of the Fall 2008 edition of Virginia Wine Lover magazine and that I’ve been storing — in less than ideal conditions — for the past decade.

Oh my god this ad just ran during halftime pic.twitter.com/dNMSctekVZ — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) December 9, 2018

Hail: Jamison Crowder’s Touchdown, Feat. Kamrin Moore

Crowder made up for a first-quarter drop in the fourth quarter, catching an underneath pass from Johnson and turning on the jets to avoid a diving tackle attempt by Grant Haley. Crowder had one man to beat, rookie Kamrin Moore, who starred at O’Connell before playing at Boston College. Crowder slowed his stride and faked as if he were going to cut back to the middle of the field. Sensing just enough hesitation from Moore, Crowder instead continued down the left sideline for a 79-yard touchdown, the longest of his career.

Fail: Penalties

After Sunday’s debacle, the Redskins lead the league in holding penalties and right tackle Morgan Moses leads all players in accepted penalties. The Redskins’ 15 penalties were their most in a regulation game since 1971. Which was your favorite? Was it the penalty, following a timeout, for having too many on the field with the Giants in punt formation before the two-minute warning? That was a good one, but my favorite was Josh Doctson’s taunting penalty after he made a fine catch inside the 5-yard line with Washington trailing by 24 points in the fourth quarter.

Hail: Patrick Ewing

One day after his team suffered a crushing 72-71 loss at Syracuse, Georgetown men’s basketball coach Patrick Ewing was the honorary captain on Sunday. You don’t need Bill Simmons’s “Ewing Theory” to explain how the Giants managed to put up 40 points for the first time since 2015 without star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. You just need to watch Redskins safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix try to tackle Saquon Barkley.

It was a pleasure being an honorary Redskins captain today. Thanks to Dan Snyder and the Redskins for having me and my team out for the game. pic.twitter.com/UkESqpJqx8 — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) December 9, 2018

Fail: The Second Quarter

Most of the game was ugly, but the second quarter was arguably the worst in franchise history. It was the lower-stakes antithesis of the second quarter of Super Bowl XXII, when Doug Williams and the Redskins scored 35 points against the Broncos, and could hardly have been worse. On offense, Washington gained six yards on 11 plays and committed a turnover. The Giants scored on all five of their possessions, including three touchdowns.

