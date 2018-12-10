

The Dallas Cowboys won their fifth straight game, giving them complete control of the NFC East. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

On Sunday, the NFL playoff picture got much clearer despite four of the AFC’s top teams losing.

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a spot in the playoffs and could secure the division and at least a first-round bye if they defeat the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night. Meanwhile, the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills joined the Oakland Raiders as AFC teams eliminated from playoff contention.

Nobody wants to watch horror movies during the holidays. So turn away, Redskins fans.

Seed Team W L T Make playoffs Win division 1 Kansas City Chiefs 11 2 0 100 percent 90 percent 2 New England Patriots 9 4 0 >99 96 3 Houston Texans 9 4 0 96 83 4 Pittsburgh Steelers 7 5 1 70 63 5 Los Angeles Chargers 10 3 0 >99 10 6 Baltimore Ravens 7 6 0 51 36 Indianapolis Colts 7 6 0 32 8 Miami Dolphins 7 6 0 20 4 Tennessee Titans 7 6 0 26 9

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who lost to the Raiders, 24-21, on Sunday, have a solid chance at a playoff spot (70 percent) and remain the favorite to win the AFC North (63 percent). Their main competition is the Baltimore Ravens, currently the second wild-card team. And it is possible these two teams flip-flop in the standings next week.

The Ravens will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while the Steelers will play at home against the New England Patriots, giving Baltimore a much better chance at winning its matchup (69 percent win probability) than Pittsburgh (47 percent). In that scenario, the Ravens chances of winning the division rise to 66 percent, leaving the Steelers at 31 percent.

Pittsburgh would then also be at risk if one of the other potential wild-card teams -- the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins or Tennessee Titans -- wins out, a scenario which would push them out of the playoff picture entirely. It’s not a huge risk but it is worth noting each of those teams, including the Ravens, have a better chance of winning all of their remaining games than the Steelers do.



Chances to win their remaining games in 2018

In the NFC, the New Orleans Saints joined the Los Angeles Rams as the only teams guaranteed a spot in the playoffs, but with the Washington Redskins collapsing and the Dallas Cowboys beating the Eagles for their fifth straight win, the only spot in jeopardy of turnover is the second wild-card spot, occupied by the Minnesota Vikings.

Seed Team W L T Make playoffs Win division 1 New Orleans Saints 11 2 0 100 percent 100 percent 2 Los Angeles Rams 11 2 0 100 percent 100 percent 3 Chicago Bears 9 4 0 >99 91 4 Dallas Cowboys 8 5 0 98 98 5 Seattle Seahawks 7 5 0 92 <1 6 Minnesota Vikings 6 5 1 68 9 Carolina Panthers 6 7 0 12 <1 Philadelphia Eagles 6 7 0 12 <1 Washington Redskins 6 7 0 9 <1

Minnesota could improve that position with a win over Seattle on Monday night. Heading into that game, the Vikings have a nine percent chance of winning the NFC North, a 21 percent chance of entering the postseason as the first wild-card team and a 38 percent chance of keeping their spot as the sixth, and final, seed. A victory improves their overall playoff chances to 90 percent, with a better chance at the division and the fifth seed.



Vikings playoff picture heading into MNF vs. Seahawks

