LAS VEGAS — The first big news of the Washington Nationals' Winter Meetings experience came from across the country, via a news release issued by Comcast Spectator, the group that owns the Philadelphia Flyers. In it, the group announced the hiring of Nationals' chief revenue and marketing officer Valerie Camillo as the Flyers' president of business operations. She will also oversee operations at the team’s arena, the Wells Fargo Center.

Before joining the Nationals, Camillo had served as the senior vice president, team marketing and business operations for the NBA, her first and long-awaited foray into sports. The University of Virginia graduate grew up in Northern Virginia, and has said in interviews that her first job was as an umpire in the Vienna Little League.

Camillo’s departure leaves a prominent void in the organization, one the Nationals will likely try to fill as soon as possible. Fortunately, her departure comes after the Nationals hosted the 2018 All-Star Game, which was a heavy lift for all those in the Nationals' marketing departments. Washington has not provided any information about a potential replacement.