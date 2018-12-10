

Jay Gruden walks off the field after Sunday's loss to the Giants. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Redskins' 40-16 loss to the Giants on Sunday was their eighth defeat by at least 24 points since Jay Gruden was hired in 2014. Three of those losses came in Gruden’s first season, when Washington finished 4-12. The Redskins would suffer one such lopsided loss in 2015, another in 2017 and three (so far) in an injury-marred 2018 season that’s gone off the rails since a 6-3 start.

Granted, Sunday’s final score didn’t fully capture the embarrassment of the Redskins' performance in a game they had to have to keep their fading playoff hopes alive. Playing at home against a 4-8 team missing its all-pro wide receiver and all-pro safety, Washington fell behind 34-0 by halftime, the franchise’s worst deficit at home after two quarters since at least 1940. The Giants led 40-0 in the third quarter before replacing Eli Manning with rookie Kyle Lauletta and taking Saquon Barkley out of the game. Redskins backup QB Josh Johnson led a couple of touchdown drives in garbage time to make the result look a tad more respectable, but the Giants might have hung 60 points on Washington if they hadn’t called off the dogs.

It’s debatable where Sunday’s debacle ranks in the pantheon of worst losses in franchise history, or even since Daniel Snyder bought the team in 1999, but it’s a little more clear where it ranks among the 42 Ls Gruden has taken since 2014. (Spoiler alert: Pretty dang high.) Behold the five worst Redskins losses of the Gruden era:

1. Jan. 1, 2017: Giants 19, Redskins 10



(Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Virtually all the Redskins needed to do to clinch a second consecutive playoff berth for the first time in 24 years was beat the Giants at home. Washington was a nine-point favorite, as New York’s postseason position was already determined and the Giants had nothing to gain with a win. Eli Manning played the entire game, but New York rested several of its other regulars.

The Redskins punted on their first five possessions and were held scoreless in the first half for the first time all season. Trailing 13-10 late in the fourth quarter, Washington was driving for the potential tying or go-ahead score when Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie intercepted Kirk Cousins for the second time. Trevin Wade returned a fumble for a touchdown as time expired to provide the game’s final margin.

After the loss, Gruden was asked whether he felt like he had his team ready to play.

“I like to think so, but obviously the results say otherwise, so what can you say?” he said.

2. Sunday: Giants 40, Redskins 16

Trailing 40-0 at home to a bad Giants team is inexcusable, and the final margin was a lot greater than the first game on this list even after the Redskins' late rally, but unlike the 2016 regular season finale, Washington was an underdog, and for good reason.

The Giants opened the scoring with an interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter and pulled away during a disastrous second quarter for the home team. While the Redskins ran 11 plays for six yards, New York scored on all five of its second-quarter possessions.

“We were taken to the back of the barn, kind of like your grandmother does with one of those big thick paddles, and we got it put to the backside pretty good,” cornerback Josh Norman said after the defense gave up at least 400 yards for the fifth time in the last six games.

The loss before a sparse crowd at FedEx Field that got smaller and smaller with every Giants score was the Redskins' fourth straight, leaving them on the outside of the NFC playoff race. Barring a miraculous turnaround starting Sunday in Jacksonville, the Redskins will miss the postseason for the fourth time in Gruden’s five seasons.

“My job’s in jeopardy every week,” Gruden said during his postgame news conference when asked whether he’s concerned about his job status. “So I’ve just got to go about and do the best I can, get these guys ready to go, and we’ll continue to do that.”

3. Nov. 16, 2014: Buccaneers 27, Redskins 7



(Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Coming off a bye, the 3-6 Redskins welcomed the 1-8 Buccaneers to FedEx Field for what should’ve been a get-right game. After all, Tampa Bay’s offense ranked 29th in the league and its defense was allowing an NFL-worst 30.2 points per game.

Instead, Robert Griffin III had his first pass intercepted, was sacked six times and finished with a 22.6 QB rating. Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Mike Evans had 209 receiving yards, including a pair of second-half touchdown catches. By the end of the game, there were boos and chants of “We want Colt! We want Colt!” And then there were more boos.

[What it was like in the stands during the Redskins loss to Tampa Bay]

Gruden called the loss “horrific.”

4. Dec. 10, 2017: Chargers 30, Redskins 13



(John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

At least this one took place on the road. The Redskins looked about as ill-prepared for Sunday’s game as they did for last year’s blowout loss to the Chargers in Carson, Calif. That defeat came on the heels of a 24-point loss at Dallas on Thanksgiving night and all but eliminated Washington from playoff contention.

The Redskins appeared lost from the start and fell behind 13-0 after one quarter.

“I never thought we’d get beat like this two weeks in a row, or one week at all,” Gruden said after the Redskins' fourth loss in five games. “I’ve got to have time to think about it and figure out what our next step is.”

Despite having 10 days to prepare, safety D.J. Swearinger said the Redskins weren’t ready to play.

“The last two weeks we haven’t prepared right — whether it’s watching film [or] competing,” he said. “We got embarrassed today. Guys didn’t prepare, guys didn’t take it in and didn’t prepare."

5. Nov. 19, 2017: Saints 34, Redskins 31 (OT)



(Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

This loss wasn’t embarrassing in the same way the first four losses on this list were. For 54 minutes, this was shaping up to be one of the best wins of Gruden’s tenure. The Redskins, 9.5-point underdogs, led the Saints in the Superdome by 15 points. Then it all fell apart.

Drew Brees led a quick touchdown drive that pulled the Saints within 31-23 with 2:53 remaining. The Redskins went three-and-out for the first time all game on their ensuing possession. Washington’s defense couldn’t stop New Orleans when it mattered most, allowing Brees to march down the field again for a touchdown and the game-tying two-point conversion with 1:05 remaining. The Redskins were in position for a potential game-winning score at the end of regulation, but an intentional grounding penalty took them out of field goal range.

“It stings,” Gruden said after the loss, which dropped Washington to 4-6. “It stings a lot of people. It stings everybody involved with the Washington Redskins, that’s for sure.”

Dishonorable Mention: Sept. 25, 2014: Giants 45, Redskins 14; Dec. 28, 2014: Cowboys 44, Redskins 17; Dec. 19, 2016: Panthers 26, Redskins 15; Nov. 4, 2018: Falcons 38, Redskins 14.

In 2014, after the aforementioned loss to the Buccaneers, I took a stab at ranking the 10 worst losses of the Snyder era. It included the “Monday Night Massacre,” the “Swinging Gate” game and a 27-0 blanking by the Cowboys in 2003, among other terrible memories. It could be the recency effect, but I might rank the 2016 regular season finale and Sunday’s loss second and third, respectively, on an updated list. The 59-28 loss to the Eagles at home on “Monday Night Football” on the same day the Redskins announced a five-year extension for quarterback Donovan McNabb still takes the cake. If Washington’s defense doesn’t get its act together, this year’s regular season finale at home against the Eagles has potential to lower the bar.

