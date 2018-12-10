

There is nothing quite as sad and empty as the locker room of a football team that is crashing at season’s end. The Washington Redskins remain very much alive for one of the NFC’s last playoff spots — in a mathematical sense, at least. But with four straight losses and the prospect of playing the last three games with a quarterback who was participating in a charity basketball tournament only a week ago, the team is not providing the sense that there is much left to play for.

On Monday, the day after a horrible 40-16 loss to the New York Giants, the Redskins' locker room was almost completely empty. Only a small handful of regular players lingered by their lockers, and most of those quickly left when the room was opened to the media.

For much of the season this hadn’t been the case. Usually, on days after games, the players have come by if for no other reason than to hang out and chat with each other — another sign of the closeness that was supposed to hold this team together through tough times.

But now that 2018 is all but a lost cause, with a makeshift offensive line and four quarterbacks in four games, the nearly empty room seemed to sum up the state of the team.

Coach Jay Gruden said on Sunday that he did not anticipate making changes to his coaching staff, and team president Bruce Allen kept plans to attend an owners’ meeting in Dallas on Tuesday. Both served as indication that no firings are imminent in an organization that is suddenly reeling with a number of issues, including the long-term health of injured starting quarterback Alex Smith and the waiver claim of linebacker Reuben Foster, who is on the Commissioner’s Exempt list after a domestic violence arrest last month.

Still, the team moved on as if everything was normal. Gruden gave his usual Monday news conference and tried to put a positive spin on the postseason opportunity that remains, even as he said tight end Jordan Reed might miss the rest of the season with a toe injury.

Inside the locker room, linebacker Zach Brown shrugged when asked about why a once-strong defense in the season’s first half has given up at least 400 yards in five of the past six games.

“They changed stuff,” he grumbled. “If it’s not broke don’t fix it.”

Brown did not specify what was or wasn’t broken, or who “they” were, but it appeared to be a shot at the defensive coaching staff and a change in philosophy that happened midseason.

In his news conference, Gruden continued to say, as he has in recent weeks, that he can’t identify exactly what it is about the defense that hasn’t worked, pointing to more obvious flaws like poor tackling, missed assignments, bad angles in pursuit of ball carriers and communication errors.

“I could put a highlight reel together of the last four weeks on defense and we looked pretty darn good,” Gruden said. “I could put a highlight reel that looks pretty poor. Obviously we have to get rid of those poor plays. Those big plays have killed us.”

But there are many things that have not worked in the last six weeks. Gruden seemed more flustered by the recent surge in penalties. Washington has 99 penalties this year, tying it with Tampa Bay for third-most in the league. Some of the calls against the Redskins have perplexed Gruden as well as the team’s top tackles, Trent Williams and Morgan Moses, who have been called for holds and false starts more than in the past.

Some of the penalties, including many of the 15 called in Sunday’s loss, came because an offensive line with new guards is playing with new quarterbacks each week — an unavoidable consequence of the chaos that followed Smith’s injury and later, Colt McCoy’s, sending the team into a scramble to find replacements.

Running back Chris Thompson glanced sadly toward Smith’s locker on Monday and lamented that things would probably be much different these last few weeks if only Smith’s leg had not been broken. Smith brought great calm, he said, never getting too high or too low, and that made things better in the locker room.

“He was never shaken by the pressure,” Thompson said of Smith, later adding: “He would always tell us: ‘hey, everything is going to be all right. We’ll get this thing going.’ There was this aura about him, he just gave everybody that extra boost of confidence and it wasn’t so much of anything he said, his presence made a difference.”

The status of Smith’s recovery is unclear, as he remained hospitalized as recently as last week following an infection stemming from the broken fibula and tibia he suffered against the Texans.

But Smith’s future seemed like a problem for another day. Inside the silent locker room and an increasingly gloomy team headquarters, a sadness seemed to have fallen. Gruden talked about the opportunity he was giving quarterback Josh Johnson, who will start on Sunday in Jacksonville, just 13 days after signing as an emergency backup.

“For the most part [Johnson] did a good enough job with the snap count and the formations and the plays. I think there’s an upside to go on,” Gruden said.

It isn’t much upon which to build and almost-impossible last run at the playoffs, but on a day when there was little joy around the Redskins, it was the best he could offer.

