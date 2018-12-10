

Redskins tight end Jordan Reed hurt his big toe during Sunday's loss to the Giants. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed may miss the rest of the season after suffering a strained muscle in his big toe during the team’s 40-16 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday

Coach Jay Gruden said he was unsure how long the team would be without its most productive pass catcher. Reed had surgeries on both big toes during the offseason, but Gruden said this is a new issue.

“Yeah, there is a level of concern,” Gruden said. “It’s a pretty good strain on your big toe. Obviously, with the amount of cutting that he does, we’ll see if it’s one week, two weeks or the rest of the year. We’re not sure yet.”

Reed limped to the sideline midway through the first quarter and was treated by the training staff on the bench before requiring assistance to get to the Redskins' locker room. He was originally ruled doubtful to return, but was declared out after halftime.

Before the injury, Reed had caught 54 receptions for 558 yards and two touchdowns in a disappointing 2018 season. He has yet to play all 16 games in a season through an injury-plagued first five years in the league, although was on track to do so this year before Sunday’s injury. He played a in career-high 14 games in 2015.

In other injury news, inside linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton suffered a shoulder sprain contusion Sunday and receiver Josh Doctson is in concussion protocol after checking in Monday morning with symptoms.

The Redskins started tackles Ty Nsekhe and Austin Howard at their two guard positions Sunday, while Jonathan Cooper (torn biceps) and Austin Howard (knee/ankle) were out with injuries. Cooper will not play for the rest of the year, and Gruden said Howard is likely to miss at least one more week despite taking off his walking boot Monday.

